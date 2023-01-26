



In a recent episode of CarTalk on Lunch with Pippa a caller raised a very interesting question about trading in your old car: Is it worthwhile to fix up some minor body work before the trade-in?

Well, according to Michael Pashut of Changecars.co.za the short answer is no and to leave the damage be.

If it is not major, I personally would recommend the client doesn't even fix it. It is what it is. The motor dealership will always get it repaired cheaper and it will be to everybody's benefit. Michael Pashut, Changecars.co.za

Michael also made the valuable point that if you do choose to make a repair or if the damage is serious enough that a repair becomes a requirement, ensure it's with an accredited workshop and ideally do it via your insurance to ensure a proper paper trail.

From the dealers pointer of view, when they are presented with a car and they can't accurately discern the extent of damages prior to a repair, it makes it harder for them to determine if the car has actually been 100 percent fixed.

A circumstance like that will likely see them offering you a lower trade-in value, which is of clear detriment to you.

You go to a repair that is not up to standard and you are immediately devaluing that car more and the damage not being repaired. Michael Pashut, Changecars.co.za

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is it worth fixing minor issues on a car before a trade-in?