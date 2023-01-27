Where to get a Covid-19 booster shot in Gauteng





From Monday, adults aged 18 to 50 years old will be able to receive a second booster shot, while people above 50 will be privy to their third dose.

While demand for the vaccine has tapered, the country is still administering just over 40 000 jabs a week, and approximately 30% of the population in South Africa is fully vaccinated.

It has become hard to find a site that still administers Covid-19 vaccines as most privately-owned facilities have discontinued their rollout of the vaccine.

While a number of Dis-Chem pharmacies still do vaccinations, public sector health facilities have become the go-to.

You will find active vaccination sites on the government’s Find My Jab website.

Some are “visiting” sites only, open once or twice a week, and others are permanently open, but it is advised to call ahead to confirm availability.

Online resources to help secure your vaccination appointment

• Dis-Chem Pharmacies

• Active Vaccination Sites

• Find my jab

© teacherphoto/123rf.com

Visit Gauteng Health Department's Twitter for active vaccination sites across the province.

The @CityofJoburgZA

public vaccination site list.



We need to remain vigilant as everybody remains at risk of contracting COVID-19. Those who are yet to vaccinate or are due for booster doses are urged to get their jab at a site near them #VaccinesSaveLives pic.twitter.com/V0BxVtGe8j ' Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) January 26, 2023

The Sedibeng Health and West Rand Health public vaccination site list.

The @SedibengHealth and @WestRandHealth

public vaccination site list.



City of Ekurhuleni public vaccination site list.

For assistance and more information on how to register, contact the COVID-19 toll-free hotline at 0800 029 999.