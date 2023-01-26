Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O!
Research study, The influence of cannabis on sexual functioning and satisfaction asked 811 participants aged 18 to 85 years old about their relationship with sex and cannabis use.
Over half of the people surveyed admitted to intentionally using cannabis prior to sexual encounters.
The results were over 70% of participants reported increased sexual desire and orgasm intensity when high, while 40% of women reported an increased ability for multiple orgasms.
Researchers believe getting high increased sexual functioning and satisfaction due to increased desire and reduction in inhibitions.
They relate this change in behaviour to the relaxation effects in cannabis.
READ: Dagga makes sex feel better for women (The Journal of Sexual Medicine)
Those in the study who reported masturbating reported increased pleasure doing so while high.
An additional finding of the study is an increase in sensory sensitivity, particularly the sense of taste and touch, according to authors of the study.
“The enhancement of taste and touch could increase overall sexual functioning and satisfaction because these are two senses that are heavily used during sexual intercourse," they write, adding that no increased sense of smell was reported.’’
