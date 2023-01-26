Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth





Comet C/2022 E3, which orbits the Earth every 50 000 years is making its return.

The last time the rare comet swept past our planet was in the stone age.

The comet is expected to orbit the planet towards the end of January, possibly early February, says Friedman.

While it may be clearer to see in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Southern Cape Astronomy Club's Facebook group, the comet will have its best visibility in the Western Cape around Pearly beach.

I do think it's going to be an amazing sight! Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

