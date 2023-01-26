Are you thinking of making big purchases?
Not many people have a disposable income that they can lean on when they need to make big purchases on credit.
DebtSafe marketing manager and spokesperson, Neil van der Walt, shares helpful advice to consider before taking on additional debt for those purchases.
1. What is your financial position? According to Van der Walt, the first and most important thing is to get a good understanding of your current financial position.
He recommends meticulously going through your last three months' bank statements.
“Highlight what your expenditure looks like on a monthly basis and what kind of debt you have outstanding.”
This will help create an overview of the funds you have available to spend.
2. Do I really need it? Do you really need to make this purchase or is it something you can do without? Do you need it right now? Can it wait while you are able to build up your savings?
Van der Walt recommends putting away the monthly installment that you would pay so that you can get used to not having that money available all while building up your savings.
This will allow you to get an idea of what the impact on your finances will look like.
3. Do product research Weigh out the pros and the cons, compare prices and research the product.
Make sure that you have all the necessary information in order to make a well-informed decisions.
4. Do I already have outstanding debt? It is highly advised to first pay off your current outstanding debt before acquiring more.
Listen to the full interview above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are you thinking of making big purchases?
Source : motus.cars.co.za
