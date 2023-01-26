The Mother City welcomes T20 Women’s World Cup
The T20 Women's World Cup kicks off in 15 days and the excitement for the tournament is about to reach fever pitch.
Along with Paarl and Gqeberha, Cape Town is one of the three host cities where the international cricket showpiece os set to take place from 10 to 26 February 2023.
The tournament trophy arrived in Cape Town this week.
The trophy tour will head to the V&A Waterfront on Sunday 29 January.
Fans will have the opportunity to interact with players, play games and take pictures with the trophy.
It is an honour for Cape Town to be chosen as one of the host cities for the T20 Women's World Cup. The first international women's cricket tournament to be played on African soil. Cape Town's inclusion as a host city is a glowing endorsement and confidence in our ability to host successful major international events. Our support for this event is an affirmation of the City's commitment to enabling women's sports and getting behind platforms that aim to elevate the women's game. We would like to encourage Capetonians to get behind the World Cup and get their tickets to watch the games in person.JP Smith, City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
Newlands Cricket Ground will host 12 matches including two semi-finals as well as the final game.
You can #BePartOfIt by securing your ticket from as little as R30 here https://bit.ly/3e3KfID
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Mother City welcomes T20 Women’s World Cup
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/aerial-photography-of-a-city-near-the-sea-6252331/
More from Lifestyle
Are you thinking of making big purchases?
Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases.Read More
[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild
Watching a TV placed on an easel is a good idea, according to this woman and her social media followers.Read More
[WATCH] Father wins hearts for doing 20-year-old daughter's hair
A video is going viral of a father doing his grown-up daughter's hair.Read More
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.Read More
Making the most of 2023...
We cannot believe January is already coming to an end! How did that happen so fast? Well, we’re taking a step back and relooking our goals to make sure we make the most of 2023, here's how you can too...Read More
Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community
Schools are debating whether to drop terms such as "head boy" and "head girl".Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain
Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin.Read More
5 Netflix series to binge on this weekend
Net•Flix•Ing is the best way to binge-watch all the series you love in one go, Day and Night, guilt-free or with a little guilt.Read More