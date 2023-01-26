



Picture: @cricketworldcup/Twitter

The T20 Women's World Cup kicks off in 15 days and the excitement for the tournament is about to reach fever pitch.

Along with Paarl and Gqeberha, Cape Town is one of the three host cities where the international cricket showpiece os set to take place from 10 to 26 February 2023.

The tournament trophy arrived in Cape Town this week.

The trophy tour will head to the V&A Waterfront on Sunday 29 January.

Fans will have the opportunity to interact with players, play games and take pictures with the trophy.

It is an honour for Cape Town to be chosen as one of the host cities for the T20 Women's World Cup. The first international women's cricket tournament to be played on African soil. Cape Town's inclusion as a host city is a glowing endorsement and confidence in our ability to host successful major international events. Our support for this event is an affirmation of the City's commitment to enabling women's sports and getting behind platforms that aim to elevate the women's game. We would like to encourage Capetonians to get behind the World Cup and get their tickets to watch the games in person. JP Smith, City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

Newlands Cricket Ground will host 12 matches including two semi-finals as well as the final game.

You can #BePartOfIt by securing your ticket from as little as R30 here https://bit.ly/3e3KfID

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Mother City welcomes T20 Women’s World Cup