



Leading the way on The Midday Report today is Joburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse, once again standing off against motion of no confidence.

The seemingly ever-embattled Phalatse already overcame a motion of no confidence vote last year, which she was able to overturn due it procedural errors, but her opposition remains undeterred. The mayor is expected to face three motions of no confidence this week.

The Al Jama-Ah party, African Independent Congress and African Transformation Movement have tabled separate motions in an effort to oust Phalatse.

Mandy Wiener spoke with the mayor's spokesperson, Mabine Seabe, to get comment on the mayor's response to these motions.

We can't allow the theatrics of politics to stop the work of government. So the mayor's fine, she's in good spirits and we continue with working towards the future of the city of Johannesburg. Mabine Seabe, Mayor Mpho Phalatse's Spokesperson

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor faces more no-confidence votes