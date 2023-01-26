4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man





Nico Fourie is the founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk.

It's an animal welfare NGO, that raises funds for other animal care facilities.

Fourie plans to embark on a 14 000km journey through 10 African countries to raise money and awareness for animal shelters and vets.

Nico Fourie, in his tuk-tuk with his dogs. Picture: Facebook

Nico Fourie has an audacious plan.

He plans to embark on an epic, 14,000km journey, along with his three dogs through 10 African countries and then back home.

What makes this expedition exceptionally special is the manner in which Fourie will undertake it.

He plans to depart from Tulbagh, which is 120km north east of Cape Town on 24 June and ride his tuk tuk through Africa, visiting Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Botswana along the way.

Tessa, Otto and Allie will be strapped into the tuk-tuk with specially designed harnesses and goggles to take on the dusty, bumpy and potholed roads of Africa.

The reason for his daring voyage is simple.

He's doing it for the love of animals, to promote animal welfare where he'll be visiting schools, rescue centres, vets and universities in those countries.

Fourie started an NGO called, 4 dogs and a tuk tuk, through which he wants to raise R10 million for animal welfare organisations throughout Africa.

My idea is to collect R10m for rescue centres, and I believe that if that is what i want to do, I will be able to do that. Nico Fourie, Founder - 4 dogs and a tuk tuk

Sadly, one of his beloved dogs, Russell, died this week, leaving behind only three of his trusted canines.

Russel was bitten by a Cape Cobra, while believed to be defending the other dogs and his home from the poisonous snake.

But Russell will still be tagging along on the African adventure though. Fourie had his remains cremated, so his ashes will be placed somewhere in the tuk tuk and taken along on the epic trek through Africa.

We can't save every pet. Personally, we can't do that, but [we can] as a community and as a country. I do this for the love of animals, to bring this to the attention of the public out there that if they contribute, if they fund this.... Nico Fourie, Founder - 4 dogs and a tuk tuk

Bon Voyage Nico, Tessa, Allie, Otto and the spirit of Russel!

