[LISTEN] Update on the R25 mil Nulane State Capture in the Free State





Limakatso Moorosi at the Nulane investment trial at the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday 24 January 2023. Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

The Nulane Investment scandal trial, which is tied to the Gupta's state capture efforts, moved forward today. The case alleges that between 2011 and 2012, that some R25 million was paid to Nulane Investment to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State’s Mohoma Mobung project. Nulane instead paid R1,5 million to Deloitte to conduct the study.

Mandy Wiener speaks with Erin Bates of Newzroom Afrika to learn more.

