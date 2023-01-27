Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money

27 January 2023 6:22 AM
by Keely Goodall
Money
Finance
Frank Magwegwe
financial advisor
Thabo Shole-Mashao

Money is essential, and having someone to help you manage yours can make a world of difference.

Money is central to everything that we do in our lives but not everyone knows how to manage their money accordingly.

Working with a financial advisor can be a great way to make the most out of your money.

© rawpixel/123rf.com 
© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.




More from MyMoney Online

11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg

19 January 2023 9:08 AM

Get your yoga on without utterly breaking the bank.

Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands

18 January 2023 11:23 AM

Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.

Read More arrow_forward

© thevisualsyouneed/123rf.com

Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert

5 January 2023 7:22 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Hayley Parry, a money coach at Worth Financial Education.

Read More arrow_forward

© romastudio/123rf.com

Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years

27 December 2022 8:26 AM

It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.

Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa

22 December 2022 5:44 AM

The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.

Read More arrow_forward

© jovannig/123rf

Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost

13 December 2022 11:14 AM

The cost of private school can be extremely high, but the Nova Pioneer group is aiming to make private education more accessible.

Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert

12 December 2022 7:36 AM

Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.

Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?

6 December 2022 7:02 AM

Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?

Read More arrow_forward

© artiemedvedev/123rf.com

'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending

1 December 2022 8:05 AM

The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.

Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?

24 November 2022 8:53 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

