Joburg Film Festival brings the world to Jozi
The Joburg Film Festival returns after a two-year hiatus, ready to introduce the community to the very best that the film industry has to offer.
Together with MultiChoice, the festival will run from 31 January to 5 February, with 60 films and/or documentaries on offer from more than 35 countries from across the globe.
“As a curated film festival, each and every one of the 60 films on offer has been duly considered and selected because it is great. This means that for a film-lover of every taste, there will be something there.”Percy Mabandu, spokesperson and media liaison for the Joburg Film Festival.
Festival screenings will take place at Ster Kinekor Sandton (Sandton City Mall) and Maponya Mall (Soweto), Cinema Nouveau Rosebank (Rosebank Mall), The Bioscope (Maboneng), and Theatre on the Square (Nelson Mandela Square).
Tickets are still on sale so visit the Joburg Film Festival website to get yours as well as browse the full list of films on offer.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O!
Increased libido, better orgasms and sensory sensitivity are just some of the benefits of getting high, according to a new study.Read More
Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse
A consumer called Wendy Knowler two weeks ago to express frustrations over his family’s experience with Sun International.Read More
4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man
Clarence Ford interviews Nico Fourie, founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues
Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the area.Read More
[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife
A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed.Read More
5 must-watch movies at this year’s Joburg Film Festival
With 60 films shown over six days, the Joburg Film Festival is not to be missed.Read More
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'
About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
Money laundering charges against Estina dropped, says NPA
The company was among the list of accused in the R280 million botched Free State project.Read More