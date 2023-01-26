Joburg Film Festival brings the world to Jozi





The Joburg Film Festival returns after a two-year hiatus, ready to introduce the community to the very best that the film industry has to offer.

Together with MultiChoice, the festival will run from 31 January to 5 February, with 60 films and/or documentaries on offer from more than 35 countries from across the globe.

“As a curated film festival, each and every one of the 60 films on offer has been duly considered and selected because it is great. This means that for a film-lover of every taste, there will be something there.” Percy Mabandu, spokesperson and media liaison for the Joburg Film Festival.

Festival screenings will take place at Ster Kinekor Sandton (Sandton City Mall) and Maponya Mall (Soweto), Cinema Nouveau Rosebank (Rosebank Mall), The Bioscope (Maboneng), and Theatre on the Square (Nelson Mandela Square).

Tickets are still on sale so visit the Joburg Film Festival website to get yours as well as browse the full list of films on offer.

