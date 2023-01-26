Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Wendy Knowler, a consumer journalist.

The consumer stated that on checking in at Sun City they were told their booking was invalid .

This complaint alerted Sun International to the way their system could be misused.

Picture: @MillionThrills/Twitter

The caller stated that they arrived with their extended family at Sun City’s Cascades hotel, with booking confirmation in hand, and were told their booking was not valid.

The caller's father, Mr Ebrahim, had reportedly booked five rooms for four nights using his MVG - Most Valued Guest – card, and had received confirmation and paid a deposit with the rest of the amount to be paid upon arrival.

However, at check-in they were told that there were changes made to the terms and conditions, which were updated on the website, and they had to pay an additional R46 000.

According to Knowler the family claims they were not aware of these changes and after negotiations with the hotel they agreed to pay an additional R15 000 for their rooms, which they wanted refunded.

Knowler says she followed up with Sun International about their new T’s and C’s and why the booking system had not been updated in line with them.

Sun international responded that their loyalty programme is a dynamic one and they do regularly amended it when there are changes that needed to be made.

They added that the programme and booking system had been updated to limit MVG’s to booking two rooms at once, but Mr Ebrahim had logged onto the app multiple times, seemingly to circumvent the system she says.

Knowler adds that Sun International said this complaint alerted them to the issue and the possibility of MVG members logging in multiple times to get around the two room limit.

It was an interesting case because through this complaint… it has actually alerted them to how the system could be manipulated in a way that was not intended. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

She says that Sun International stated they are looking for a permanent solution to this issue.

Listen to the audio above for more.