Repo rate increases by 25 basis points: 'SARB left door open for next meeting'
- The repo rate increased by 25 basis points
- Economists were expecting the increase to be higher
Earlier on Thursday, the Reserve Bank revealed that interest rates would be increasing by 25 basis points. This takes the current repo rate up from 7%, to 7.25%.
Many economists were expecting the repo rate to rise to 7.5% or 50 basis points. Three times last year, the Reserve Bank increased the repo rate by 75 basis points.
The Governor made it very clear that while they are moving down to 25 basis points, which is the function of both, inflation starting to come down now, and of cause that awful growth outlook that they presented for the South African economy, they still do see outside risk to inflation on the horizon and that everything will remain data dependent.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citi Bank
The world is largely uncertain right now. We don't know where all prices are going. So they've left the door open for the next meeting in March.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citi Bank
Three out of the five Monetary Policy Committees, voted in favor of the 25 basis point hike, as opposed to the other two which voted for the increase to be 50 basis points.
They've spent a lot of time today not just taking down GDP growth because of loadshedding but also reminding us that nett nett, loadshedding is actually inflationary.Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Saftu General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, also shared some of his thoughts on the latest repo rate increase.
The Reserve Bank's activities must work together with Government's industrial strategy policy. It can't be the other one moves into this side and the other into the opposite direction.Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions
The crisis we are facing with today's announcement, just to show he is misleading society, is that today we are going to end up with a 10.7%, as a consumer, commercial bank rate that we are going to be charged, 10.75%.Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached for more.
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
More from Politics
Who is to blame for the collapse of coalition-led government in Joburg?
The sitting council is expected to convene this Friday to look for a new mayor to run the city.Read More
Al Jama-ah's Amad confident of securing Joburg mayoral position
Thapelo Amad's nomination for the position comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse was ousted on Thursday, during a motion of no confidence sponsored by minority parties.Read More
Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'
How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take?Read More
Happy 74th birthday, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma!
Dr Dlamini Zuma is a longstanding ANC member, politician, and medical doctor, and even has a viral lockdown song.Read More
DA responsible for Phalatse's removal as Joburg mayor, says ActionSA
ActionSA said that the Democratic Alliance (DA) had neglected Mpho Phalatse and betrayed the multi-party coalition after thwarting a deal with the Patriotic Alliance, whose votes were needed to prevent Phalatse's removal.Read More
SA loses over R20bn in coal exports due to Transnet inefficiencies - economist
Chief Economist at Minerals Council, Henk Langenhoven chats to Bruce Whitfield about Transnet inefficiencies.Read More
Janet Yellen in SA, backs Just Energy Transition Plan
Bruce Whitfield chats to the University of the Witwatersrand's Lumkile Mondi, on the US's support towards SA's energy plan.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer
Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end?Read More
More from Business
‘This is not a typo’: Cheeky Checkers ads take aim at pricing in UK, Australia
The popular supermarket chain released two advertisements in London and Sydney newspapers, despite not having a single store there.Read More
Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'
How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take?Read More
Eskom drops power cuts to stage 4
South Africans had been on stage five of the power cuts all of Thursday after Eskom's announcement of a further breakdown of generation units each at several power stations.Read More
[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money
Money is essential, and having someone to help you manage yours can make a world of difference.Read More
Naspers set to cut 30% jobs, including in South Africa
Bruce Whitfield chats to Mybroadband Editor, Jan Vermeulen, on job cuts for Naspers.Read More
SA loses over R20bn in coal exports due to Transnet inefficiencies - economist
Chief Economist at Minerals Council, Henk Langenhoven chats to Bruce Whitfield about Transnet inefficiencies.Read More
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.Read More
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'
About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More