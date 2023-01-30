[LISTEN] Burnout symptoms to look out for BEFORE you break down





Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator.

Burnout is common, but what exactly is it?

The feeling that you need to prove yourself is the first stage of burnout, says Beckett.

The second stage is when you're unable to "switch off" from work while the third stage is when you start neglecting physical needs such as eating and sleeping.

There are 12 stages of burnout. Most people think of the final stage as the final stage of burnout when you are having a complete mental, physical, and emotional breakdown and you’re unable to function anymore. Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at Changecreator SA

Beckett says that lack of training in identifying mental issues in the workplace and burnout makes it hard for employers to identify them in the workplace.

Here are some symptoms of burnout, according to Beckett:

You feel tired all the time.

You feel like you're on an emotional rollercoaster

You withdraw socially

You struggle to express emotions

Nothing excites you

Scroll up to listen to the interview.