Naspers set to cut 30% jobs, including in South Africa
- Naspers is expected to cut 30% of their workforce
- The company spans across Europe, as well as South Africa
Naspers, one of the world's largest tech companies, recently announced that it will be axing 30% of its staff, including in South Africa.
Around 15 of its locations will be affected, and the retrenchment process looks to take up to a year.
It is usually at corporate headquarters where the HR and legal departments sit that get the chop first, unfortunately.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - Mybroadband
Currently, it is unclear whether the number of job cuts contained within the 30% will be coming from its South African branches. Many other tech companies have laid off staff due to various reasons.
They've got significant South African companies, including Media24. So, it's going to be interesting to see how this shapes out. I'm sure those decisions are made already, it's the a matter of communicating them to people in the right way before it's made public.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - Mybroadband
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Naspers set to cut 30% jobs, including in South Africa
Source : Supplied
