DA responsible for Phalatse's removal as Joburg mayor, says ActionSA





ActionSA said that it had exhausted all its efforts to try and save the City of Joburg's coalition government and former mayor, Mpho Phalatse, from being ousted.

Councillor Phalatse has been booted out as the city’s executive mayor.

This comes after three motions of no confidence were brought against her at the first ordinary council sitting of the year on Thursday.

The party has placed the blame at the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s door.

It said that it had neglected Phalatse and betrayed the multi-party coalition after thwarting a deal with the Patriotic Alliance, whose votes were needed to prevent Phalatse's removal.

ActionSA's Sthembelo Majola: "The Democratic Alliance and their federal executive is squarely responsible for Phalatse's removal. Having blocked the multi-party coalition deal formulated last week and agreed upon by negotiators of all parties, including DA negotiators. Former mayor, Phalatse performed well undre difficult circumstances and having to keep a multi-party government operating despite being repeatedly undermined by the DA's federal executive."

