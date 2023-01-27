Happy 74th birthday, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma!
Happy 74th birthday, Minister NDZ!
Born in Kwazulu-Natal on 27 January 1949, the former anti-apartheid activist completed her Bachelor of Medicine at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom in 1978.
She married former president Jacob Zuma in 1982 and the pair had four daughters together before divorcing in 1998.
In 1994, after South Africa’s first democratic election, she was appointed as the Minister of Health in former president Nelson Mandela’s cabinet.
During her time in Mandela’s cabinet, she was a fierce supporter of anti-tobacco measures.
This anti-smoking theme carried through in 2020 when her speech on how smoking does not allow for social distancing was used to create the viral lockdown anthem Zol.
May you live long, and may you prosper!
Source : Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
