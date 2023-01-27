Streaming issues? Report here
Business

‘This is not a typo’: Cheeky Checkers ads take aim at pricing in UK, Australia

27 January 2023 7:09 AM
by Bruce Whitfield
London
Inflation
Sydney
Checkers
The popular supermarket chain released two advertisements in London and Sydney newspapers, despite not having a single store there.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans might have load shedding and a battling economy, but there are advantages to living in the country: many consumer goods are way cheaper.

Despite having no stores in London and Sydney, Checkers ran two advertisements in their prominent newspapers, showing exactly how much cheaper it is to buy products in this country.

It showed the difference in what you pay for Omo in Australia, versus what you might pay for it in South Africa.

The advertisements also compared what you would pay for a block of cheese at Aldi, a well-known European supermarket, to what you would pay for it at Checkers.

Not only did it highlight the value proposition of Checkers, but, at the same time, it targeted the South African diaspora living in those countries and said, "look what you are missing out on".

- READ: FOOD PRICES LIKELY TO RISE AS AGRICULTURE SECTOR BRAVES LOAD SHEDDING

“This is not a typo,” said the advert, “these are South African prices.”

For cash-strapped South African consumers who believe inflation is running amok, the prices in those countries would come as something of a surprise.

- READ: AVERAGE ANNUAL INFLATION RATE FOR 2022 THE HIGHEST SINCE 2009 - STATS SA

However, for Checkers, it was just a little bit of fun.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'This is not a typo': Cheeky Checkers ads take aim at pricing in UK, Australia




Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'

27 January 2023 6:37 AM

How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take?

Eskom drops power cuts to stage 4

27 January 2023 6:33 AM

South Africans had been on stage five of the power cuts all of Thursday after Eskom's announcement of a further breakdown of generation units each at several power stations.

[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money

27 January 2023 6:22 AM

Money is essential, and having someone to help you manage yours can make a world of difference.

Naspers set to cut 30% jobs, including in South Africa

26 January 2023 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Mybroadband Editor, Jan Vermeulen, on job cuts for Naspers.

SA loses over R20bn in coal exports due to Transnet inefficiencies - economist

26 January 2023 7:23 PM

Chief Economist at Minerals Council, Henk Langenhoven chats to Bruce Whitfield about Transnet inefficiencies.

Repo rate increases by 25 basis points: 'SARB left door open for next meeting'

26 January 2023 6:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to economist, Gina Schoeman, and Saftu General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, on the country's new repo rate.

New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa

26 January 2023 8:43 AM

Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.

'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'

26 January 2023 7:35 AM

About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.

We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers

26 January 2023 7:14 AM

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.

Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked

25 January 2023 8:34 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise.

