Who is to blame for the collapse of coalition-led government in Joburg?





Bongani Bingwa interviews Michael Beaumont (ActionSA national chairperson), Kenny Kunene (Patriotic Alliance deputy president), and Cilliers Brink (DA national spokesperson).

Coalition partners in the City of Johannesburg are accusing the Democratic Alliance of arrogance and looking down on other parties.

This after Mpho Phalatse was ousted as mayor after three motions of no confidence were brought against her on Thursday.

Beaumont says that the Patriotic Alliance supported ActionSA's efforts to save the city, but the DA shot down the idea.

The Patriotic Alliance was on board and the DA shot down that deal… Michael Beaumont, Chairperson - ActionSA

Kunene says the DA looks down on other smaller parties.

The Democratic Alliance does not respect democracy in a coalition government. Kenny Kunene, Deputy president - Patriotic Alliance

Brink says the DA was not willing to sacrifice economic development to the PA, adding that it interfered with governance when presiding over the portfolio.

We were willing to give away our own positions in these negotiations, but we were not willing to have the Patriotic Alliance preside over Economic Development. Cilliers Brink, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

Their MMC was fired for interfering with processes, disrespecting the party and the state, and having done a bad job there. Cilliers Brink, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

