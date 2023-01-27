Who is to blame for the collapse of coalition-led government in Joburg?
Bongani Bingwa interviews Michael Beaumont (ActionSA national chairperson), Kenny Kunene (Patriotic Alliance deputy president), and Cilliers Brink (DA national spokesperson).
Coalition partners in the City of Johannesburg are accusing the Democratic Alliance of arrogance and looking down on other parties.
This after Mpho Phalatse was ousted as mayor after three motions of no confidence were brought against her on Thursday.
Beaumont says that the Patriotic Alliance supported ActionSA's efforts to save the city, but the DA shot down the idea.
The Patriotic Alliance was on board and the DA shot down that deal…Michael Beaumont, Chairperson - ActionSA
Kunene says the DA looks down on other smaller parties.
The Democratic Alliance does not respect democracy in a coalition government.Kenny Kunene, Deputy president - Patriotic Alliance
Brink says the DA was not willing to sacrifice economic development to the PA, adding that it interfered with governance when presiding over the portfolio.
We were willing to give away our own positions in these negotiations, but we were not willing to have the Patriotic Alliance preside over Economic Development.Cilliers Brink, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
Their MMC was fired for interfering with processes, disrespecting the party and the state, and having done a bad job there.Cilliers Brink, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
LIVE 🚨' 702 (@Radio702) January 27, 2023
Governance woes continue after Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse ousted
ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont and PA deputy president Kenny Kunene joins @bonglez on the line.
☎️ 011 883 0702
Stream : https://t.co/W6eZvRAf5x #702Breakfast | #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/Nvm9hQLj05
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
More from Local
Al Jama-ah's Amad confident of securing Joburg mayoral position
Thapelo Amad's nomination for the position comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse was ousted on Thursday, during a motion of no confidence sponsored by minority parties.Read More
Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'
How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take?Read More
Eskom drops power cuts to stage 4
South Africans had been on stage five of the power cuts all of Thursday after Eskom's announcement of a further breakdown of generation units each at several power stations.Read More
DA responsible for Phalatse's removal as Joburg mayor, says ActionSA
ActionSA said that the Democratic Alliance (DA) had neglected Mpho Phalatse and betrayed the multi-party coalition after thwarting a deal with the Patriotic Alliance, whose votes were needed to prevent Phalatse's removal.Read More
Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O!
Increased libido, better orgasms and sensory sensitivity are just some of the benefits of getting high, according to a new study.Read More
Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse
A consumer called Wendy Knowler two weeks ago to express frustrations over his family’s experience with Sun International.Read More
4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man
Clarence Ford interviews Nico Fourie, founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues
Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the area.Read More
Joburg Film Festival brings the world to Jozi
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Percy Mabandu, spokesperson and media liaison for the Joburg Film Festival Media Liaison.Read More
More from Politics
Al Jama-ah's Amad confident of securing Joburg mayoral position
Thapelo Amad's nomination for the position comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse was ousted on Thursday, during a motion of no confidence sponsored by minority parties.Read More
Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'
How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take?Read More
Happy 74th birthday, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma!
Dr Dlamini Zuma is a longstanding ANC member, politician, and medical doctor, and even has a viral lockdown song.Read More
DA responsible for Phalatse's removal as Joburg mayor, says ActionSA
ActionSA said that the Democratic Alliance (DA) had neglected Mpho Phalatse and betrayed the multi-party coalition after thwarting a deal with the Patriotic Alliance, whose votes were needed to prevent Phalatse's removal.Read More
SA loses over R20bn in coal exports due to Transnet inefficiencies - economist
Chief Economist at Minerals Council, Henk Langenhoven chats to Bruce Whitfield about Transnet inefficiencies.Read More
Janet Yellen in SA, backs Just Energy Transition Plan
Bruce Whitfield chats to the University of the Witwatersrand's Lumkile Mondi, on the US's support towards SA's energy plan.Read More
Repo rate increases by 25 basis points: 'SARB left door open for next meeting'
Bruce Whitfield speaks to economist, Gina Schoeman, and Saftu General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, on the country's new repo rate.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer
Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end?Read More