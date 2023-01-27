[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, a consumer journalist.
-
Scammers are sending SMSes claiming to be from the Post Office and requesting online payments
-
Knowler says that any payments you do need to make should be made at the counter, not online.
Knowler says she has seen two recent cases of consumers waiting for a parcel to arrive and getting caught out by scammers posing as the Post Office.
These scammers will send an email or an SMS saying that their package is waiting for them and they must go online to pay a fee.
She says that the real Post Office will give you a slip or phone you and, while sometimes you will need to pay a fee, it must be paid at the counter at the Post Office.
Yes, they can make you pay, but they do not ask you to go online to do it.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
In one of the cases, a consumer thought he had received a message from the Post Office and got scammed out of almost R30 000.
He was waiting for his package and had been tracking its arrival when he received an SMS saying he needed to pay an amount for delivery with a link attached.
He followed the link which requested a one-time pin (OTP) and shortly afterward he received a notification that R24 387.74 had been debited, followed by two more transactions totalling R2322.55.
As he had revealed his OTP, he was liable.
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more (skip to 12:00).
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
More from MyMoney Online
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)
Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.Read More
[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money
Money is essential, and having someone to help you manage yours can make a world of difference.Read More
11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg
Get your yoga on without utterly breaking the bank.Read More
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands
Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.Read More
Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert
Zain Johnson speaks to Hayley Parry, a money coach at Worth Financial Education.Read More
Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years
It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa
The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.Read More
Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost
The cost of private school can be extremely high, but the Nova Pioneer group is aiming to make private education more accessible.Read More
Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert
Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.Read More