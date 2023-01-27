Stephen King says 'totes', 'adorbs' and 'amazeballs' to annoy his kids
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares what is going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Which words annoy you the most?
In a tweet, King said that he loves to use words like "totes", "adorbs” and “amazeballs!” to "P" off his kids and grandchildren.
I like to annoy my children and grandchildren by saying “Totes adorbs” and “Amazeballs!”' Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 25, 2023
It gets them every time.
