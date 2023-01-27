What to expect as Kings of Joburg returns for season 2





The Masire Family is back to pick up the pieces as season two of Kings of Joburg premieres on Netflix from 27 January.

According to Davis, audiences can look forward to getting many of season one’s questions answered.

In season two we have actually levelled it up a bit, we are just very excited for people to see what we have put together here. Samad Davis, Executive Producer - Kings of Joburg

Ferguson says continuing this journey without her late husband Shona was one of the hardest things that she has had to do in her life.

She however remains grateful and blessed to have had such a strong support structure surrounding her.

People walking with me, holding my hand and telling me that we can do this. That affirmation from everyone else gave me the confidence to say, you know what, my better half may not be here but I am not alone. Connie Ferguson, Actress and Executive Producer

Davis adds that he has no doubt season two will do well among global audiences because people are willing, more now than ever, to watch content from all over the world – even with subtitles.

People connect with really good storytelling. It is just the perfect opportunity to export all of this talent in front of the camera, and behind the camera, that South Africa has to offer and expose it to the world. Samad Davis, Executive Producer - Kings of Joburg

All eight episodes ofKings of Joburg are now available on Netflix.

