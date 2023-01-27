[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation'





Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to psychologist, Saths Coopper.

Mob justice is a punishment performed on a person suspected of wrongdoing through humiliation, physical assault and sometimes death.

It is described as extrajudicial retribution because the ‘justice’ is often carried out by vigilantes or members of a community and not in a court of law.

A screengrab from a video posted on social media, showing the mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver in Parkwood on 31 May 2022.

The form of discipline carried out on suspected culprits is often crude and merciless with a few making it out alive from the hands of an angry crowd - it is also sometimes carried out on the wrong person as the act does go through many checks and balances.

Psychologist, Saths Coopper explains what goes on in the minds of people who execute these violent acts. He says the socialisation South Africans have had over the years is that violence works.

Through its brutal history and across generations people find expression in some type of angered mobilisation.

We are a very violent nation, and I can give you a legion of statistics This is over generations. Saths Coopper, Psychologist

