The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation'

27 January 2023 3:06 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Mob Justice
civil unrest
mob psychology

As tensions mount due to power cuts and other issues, mob justice and civil unrest may be on the horizon.

Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to psychologist, Saths Coopper.

Mob justice is a punishment performed on a person suspected of wrongdoing through humiliation, physical assault and sometimes death.

It is described as extrajudicial retribution because the 'justice' is often carried out by vigilantes or members of a community and not in a court of law.

A screengrab from a video posted on social media, showing the mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver in Parkwood on 31 May 2022.
A screengrab from a video posted on social media, showing the mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver in Parkwood on 31 May 2022.

The form of discipline carried out on suspected culprits is often crude and merciless with a few making it out alive from the hands of an angry crowd - it is also sometimes carried out on the wrong person as the act does go through many checks and balances.

Psychologist, Saths Coopper explains what goes on in the minds of people who execute these violent acts. He says the socialisation South Africans have had over the years is that violence works.

Through its brutal history and across generations people find expression in some type of angered mobilisation.

We are a very violent nation, and I can give you a legion of statistics This is over generations.

Saths Coopper, Psychologist

Listen to the full audio above for more.




More from Local

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing at Hector Peterson Memorial, Soweto on Monday 30 January 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader

1 February 2023 9:42 AM

Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.

Read More

© ferli/123rf.com

What age should children starts doing chores at home (if at all)? Twitter reacts

1 February 2023 9:06 AM

A tweet is going viral after Twitter user @BontlefeelaB said that children should not do home chores in an adult house.

Read More

A pair of Steve Madden sneakers. Picture: @Mellow_Xxi/ Twitter

How often do you spoil yourself after getting paid?

1 February 2023 8:46 AM

Do you spend your money on your favorite sneakers, TV stand, smartphone or football t-shirt?

Read More

Joburg business owners close up shop as Eskom implements load shedding. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding

1 February 2023 8:43 AM

Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a reliable electricity supply.

Read More

Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli of Operation Dudula poses for a portrait at his home in Pimville, Soweto, on 22 April 2022.

A lot of people think I had a privileged life, I didn't - Nhlanhla Lux

1 February 2023 4:34 AM

Former Operation Dudula leader, and South African Activist, Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini opens up about his life.

Read More

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court. Video footage emerged this week purportedly showing her arranging a hit on her sister with the aim of claiming an insurance pay-out. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

'Detective of the Year' who nabbed serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu 'on duty 24/7'

1 February 2023 4:24 AM

The officer behind the successful conviction of the former cop and killer Rosemary Ndlovu received the award on Saturday night.

Read More

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts

31 January 2023 5:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.

Read More

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members as the party's national elective conference comes to a close on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

'An issue of implementation': State of emergency declaration on loadshedding

31 January 2023 3:46 PM

ANC to implement disaster management legislation that was used during the COVID-19 pandemic to help end loadshedding.

Read More

Even now, almost 30 years after the mine closed in 1994, lead contamination remains. Rocks are collected at the disused mine to sell to builders. Picture: Carl O'Keefe / Flickr

10 children in Zambia will take Anglo American SA to court in class action bid

31 January 2023 12:13 PM

The class action suit fingers Anglo American SA, which invested in a Zambian mine between 1925 and 1974.

Read More

A veterinary doctor (aka a vet) with a doggo. Picture: Pixabay.com

SA is facing a vet shortage - South African Veterinary Association

31 January 2023 11:02 AM

The association says there's a shortage of veterinary and para-veterinary professions in the country.

Read More

'Detective of the Year' who nabbed serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu 'on duty 24/7'

Local

[WATCH] Beggar fools motorists impersonating disabled for money

Local

'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan

Entertainment

Malema firearm discharge trial resumes after court rules video can be used

1 February 2023 12:16 PM

Relief as Australia finds lost radioactive capsule

1 February 2023 11:29 AM

EFF calls for Randall Williams' resignation: 'We are giving him only 7 days'

1 February 2023 10:49 AM

