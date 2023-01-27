



JOHANNESBURG - After several attempts, Democratic Alliance member Mpho Phalatse was ousted as the City of Johannesburg's mayor on Thursday.

Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad and ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni were nominated for the mayoral position, and Amad was voted into the position during an election that took place during Friday's council meeting.

He won by 138 votes, while Phalatse received 81 and Ngobeni was supported by 46 councillors.

Al Jama-ah is a small Muslim party with one seat in Parliament and 11 councillors throughout the country's municipalities.

So who is Amad?

Born and raised in Soweto, Johannesburg, Amad is also an imam with qualifications in tertiary studies. He is 41 years old.

CURRENT POSITION

Johannesburg mayor

Chairperson of Johannesburg's Section 79 oversight portfolio committee on governance

PREVIOUS POSITIONS

Al Jama-ah's mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg

Various positions in the Johannesburg municipality, including MMC for Development Planning

Regional political party leader and the chief whip in Johannesburg

EDUCATION

BA in Islamic sciences

NQF level 4 in entrepreneurship

NQF level 5 in gender mainstreaming in the public service at the National School of Government

ONE MORE THING...

He tabled a motion to rename Sandton Drive after Palestinian woman activist Laila Khaled in the hopes of frustrating the United States consulate at 1 Sandton Drive.

This article first appeared on EWN : Who is the new Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad?