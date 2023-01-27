Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
10 children in Zambia will take Anglo American SA to court in class action bid The class action suit fingers Anglo American SA, which invested in a Zambian mine between 1925 and 1974. 31 January 2023 12:13 PM
SA is facing a vet shortage - South African Veterinary Association The association says there's a shortage of veterinary and para-veterinary professions in the country. 31 January 2023 11:02 AM
Power alert: SA plunged into Stage 5 load shedding until further notice Load shedding would intensify at 21h00 when Stage 6 power cuts would kick in. In the short statement from Eskom, the utility said... 31 January 2023 10:24 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Political analyst discusses the upcoming 2023 Zimbabwean Elections The election is expected to take place in either July or August. 31 January 2023 12:21 PM
Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’ The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year. 31 January 2023 11:22 AM
[PICTURE] Johannesburg resident shocked by blue 'water' flowing from tap Why is blue water coming out of longsuffering Johannesburg's taps? 31 January 2023 6:33 AM
View all Politics
Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’ The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year. 31 January 2023 11:22 AM
'The Tyranny of Growth' - A book that exposes the dark truth of economic growth Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 31 January 2023 9:17 AM
Loadshedding ends 'work-from-home' in SA (it's still going strong elsewhere) But truth be told, working in an office doesn't improve productivity, says Employment Law Specialist Osbourne Molatudi. 31 January 2023 8:28 AM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] Is Mahindra's XUV 300 'bling on a budget' compact SUV for you? The new SUV is not only stylish, but is priced just shy of R300 000 and boasts near-perfect safety features. 31 January 2023 2:49 PM
Why do people talk out loud to themselves? Clement Manyathela speaks to psychologist David Goncalves about why people talk out loud to themselves. 31 January 2023 2:29 PM
Ditch the drawers: is there an upside to going commando? Underwear can have benefits of protecting sensitive skin, but it might not be necessary to wear it all the time. 31 January 2023 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
View all Sport
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique. 27 January 2023 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning. 31 January 2023 11:12 AM
'Just touching it can make you ill' - tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia Australian officials are on the hunt for a tiny radioactive capsule that is missing along a stretch of highway. 31 January 2023 9:37 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Business

Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025

27 January 2023 11:11 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Oil
Uganda
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
China National Offshore Oil Corporation

Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

  • Uganda hopes to begin refining its oil reserves in the next two years

  • They are working with a Chinese oil company, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation

© kodda/123rf.com
© kodda/123rf.com

Uganda discovered oil almost two decades ago but did not have the infrastructure to begin production.

Now, the country is aiming to start refining within the next two years.

I see this as a good news story for Uganda… I think everywhere you do find it, it's good for the Continent.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent

Uganda is working with the China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda says that a drilling rig commissioned on Tuesday would drill 31 production wells in the Kingfisher oil field.

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025




27 January 2023 11:11 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Oil
Uganda
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
China National Offshore Oil Corporation

More from Africa

Image by Hiobson

Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities

27 January 2023 2:51 PM

The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections

18 January 2023 7:41 AM

General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC

17 January 2023 2:41 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of the SANDF's Light Modern Brigade. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter

Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire

11 January 2023 6:57 AM

Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. © lcswart/123rf.com

500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season

4 January 2023 8:14 AM

The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Ugandan flag. Picture: OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay.com

Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy

4 January 2023 5:33 AM

A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Botswana President Ian Khama during a press conference in Johannesburg on 12 December 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama

30 December 2022 6:13 AM

Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© anankkml/123rf.com

Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt

29 December 2022 5:17 AM

International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Imag: Pete Linforth on Pixabay

Zambia abolishes the death penalty

28 December 2022 11:21 AM

The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula addressing the media on 31 January 2023. Picture: @MbalulaFikile / Twitter

Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’

31 January 2023 11:22 AM

The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Tyranny of Growth' - A book that exposes the dark truth of economic growth

31 January 2023 9:17 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will my boss understand when Eskom sheds its load? © milkos/123rf.com

Loadshedding ends 'work-from-home' in SA (it's still going strong elsewhere)

31 January 2023 8:28 AM

But truth be told, working in an office doesn't improve productivity, says Employment Law Specialist Osbourne Molatudi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I took the little I had, and gambled it on myself' - Comedian, Eugene Khoza

30 January 2023 7:28 PM

Media personality, Eugene Khoza shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Huawei Mate 50 Pro. Pciture: www.huawei.com

[REVIEW] Huawei Mate 50 Pro is at the forefront of mobile photography

30 January 2023 6:45 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Handshake. Picture: Pixabay

Victory for vehicle dealerships who WON'T have to refund OTR fees to car owners

30 January 2023 6:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African money rands, Image: Clive Maasch

Pitiful investment in critical infrastructure behind SA’s poor economic state

30 January 2023 5:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sine Zulu, investment specialist at Ninety One's Fixed Income team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: arkadijschell/123rf.com

'Semigration' to Cape Town is contributing to a rise in inner-city rental prices

30 January 2023 1:58 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Rob Kane, CEO of Boxwood Property Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ocean Basket seafood platter. Picture: www.oceanbasket.co.za

Grace Harding, the CEO behind Ocean Basket's rise to the top of the food chain

30 January 2023 1:51 PM

There are more than 230 Ocean Basket branches around the world, including in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom said on 9 January 2020 that its emergency reserves were insufficient to meet the demand for electricity during the day. Picture: Pixabay.com

‘Looking for light in a loadshed tunnel': SMMEs plead for govt subsidies

30 January 2023 12:25 PM

Businesses want the government to cover their costs amid huge financial losses due to the country's electricity crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Whale swallows man, who lives to tell the tale: 'Suddenly it got dark...'

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Beggar fools motorists impersonating disabled for money

Local

'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Tributes pour in for king of Bacardi music Vusi Ma R5

31 January 2023 3:55 PM

Meet the 'Love & Hip Hop SA' cast

31 January 2023 3:39 PM

Inquiry hears court judgments should not be used to discipline Mkhwebane

31 January 2023 3:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA