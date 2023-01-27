Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025
Lester Kiewit speaks with Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.
-
Uganda hopes to begin refining its oil reserves in the next two years
-
They are working with a Chinese oil company, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation
Uganda discovered oil almost two decades ago but did not have the infrastructure to begin production.
Now, the country is aiming to start refining within the next two years.
I see this as a good news story for Uganda… I think everywhere you do find it, it's good for the Continent.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent
Uganda is working with the China National Offshore Oil Corporation.
The Petroleum Authority of Uganda says that a drilling rig commissioned on Tuesday would drill 31 production wells in the Kingfisher oil field.
The LR8001 drilling rig commissioned on Tuesday will drill all the planned 31 production wells of the Kingfisher oil field. 20 of these wells will' PAU_Uganda (@PAU_Uganda) January 27, 2023
be used to produce oil while 11 of the wells will be used to inject water in the reservoir to help improve production. #UgOilJourney pic.twitter.com/RgYtWgE4iJ
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71130265_steel-long-pipes-in-crude-oil-factory-during-sunset.html?vti=luz594dckir2vipy10-1-5
