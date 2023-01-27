Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur. 3 February 2023 9:49 AM
JMPD officer helps delivers baby while on patrol Sergeant Nkuna, a bystander and the mother’s sister delivered the baby on Beyers Naude in Northcliff. 3 February 2023 8:44 AM
Prasa whistle-blower has 'mixed feelings' about arbitration case victory An arbitration award was handed down on 30 January that exonerated Martha Ngoye, the suspended head of Legal, Risk and Compliance... 3 February 2023 8:18 AM
View all Local
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur. 3 February 2023 9:49 AM
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition. 3 February 2023 9:48 AM
Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review 'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.' 3 February 2023 6:38 AM
View all Politics
Five important lessons from the chaos of stock markets in 2022 Big losses in stock markets can teach us great lessons for our financial future - Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares five poin... 3 February 2023 8:52 AM
The rand rallies as US Fed's Powell talks 'disinflation' What exactly did the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell mean when he said 'the disinflation process has started'? The Money Show t... 2 February 2023 8:45 PM
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
View all Business
3 failproof ways to prevent power surges during loadshedding Pippa Hudson speaks to Ernest North of Naked Insurance to find out how. 3 February 2023 9:47 AM
Here are 10 of our must-visit markets in and around Joburg and Pretoria Market season is upon us and who doesn’t love a good market? These will delight the senses and keep the entire family happy. 3 February 2023 9:12 AM
SABC 'mandates' additional TV license fees for computer monitors A new notice from the SABC defines a TV as any 'TV monitor' that can receive a broadcast signal, which you now have to pay for. 3 February 2023 8:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947 Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening. 2 February 2023 3:58 PM
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
View all Sport
Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition. 3 February 2023 9:48 AM
[WATCH] 57 y/o says she won't stop making sexy content even if she's 'wrinkly' Viktoria Winslow AKA, 'The Golden Gilf' won't stop making OnlyFans content and sexy TikToks because it's empowering. 3 February 2023 8:55 AM
WATCH: Son teaches his mother how to stream Netflix on TV A video is going viral of a mother being taught how to use a smart television to stream Netflix and other services. 3 February 2023 8:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Tom Jones song ‘Delilah’ banned to curb Welsh rugby sexism scandal The Welsh song will not be performed at the 2023 Six Nations Championship taking place this weekend. 3 February 2023 10:10 AM
Mike Pompeo: China’s president is the world’s most dangerous leader The former US Secretary of State believes Xi Jinping is after world control and is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin. 3 February 2023 9:51 AM
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities

27 January 2023 2:51 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Gabon
ibogain
psychedelic therapy
psychedelic

The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant.

John Perlman speaks to Ida Risenga, from Wits University’s School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Sciences.

Gabon is one of the few countries where this plant grows naturally, ibogaine’s popularity has shot up as people continue to uncover its medicinal addiction-curbing properties.

But this incentivised plant poachers to target shrubs in Gabon.

Risenga says Ibogaine is just one example of how ingenious medicines become international trends.

This presents a great economic opportunity for a poor country like Gabon, as large pharmaceutical chains seek to capitalise on this, but political interference often stifles the process, she adds.

By educating the indigenous people about the value of the plants, people can protect this plant.

Ida Risenga, Lecturer - University of the Witwatersrand

On the other hand, Risenga defends the regulatory framework in place to protect indigenous people, as their medicine should be tailored to benefit the community first before making its way to the global market.

You find that you have a plant that has got value, high value, and potential to actually contribute greatly to the economy…it could become political, so there are actually some elements that are political there.

Ida Risenga, Lecturer - University of the Witwatersrand

Listen to the full audio above for more.

Image by Hiobson
Image by Hiobson



More from Politics

Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal

3 February 2023 9:49 AM

Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's manifesto launch on 26 September 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Julius Malema melts Mzansi's heart with romantic poetry for his wife

3 February 2023 9:48 AM

After writing a heartfelt birthday poem to his wife, Mantwa Matlala on social media, he ALMOST became Shakespeare's competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review

3 February 2023 6:38 AM

'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fifg/123rf

Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi

2 February 2023 5:53 PM

TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa.

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947

2 February 2023 3:58 PM

Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former City of Ekurhuleni chief whip Khetha Shandu. Picture: ekurhuleni.gov.za

Ekurhuleni council chief whip Khetha Shandu resigns

2 February 2023 7:01 AM

Shandu was facing a motion of no confidence, which Eyewitness News understands is still on the council’s meeting agenda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas

1 February 2023 5:38 PM

We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Picture: Facebook.

There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 5:19 PM

The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Mohammad Hassanzadeh

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 1:37 PM

Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.

Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?

1 February 2023 12:54 PM

Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Copyright : Danil Roudenko / 123rf

Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050

2 February 2023 8:54 AM

While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kodda/123rf.com

Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025

27 January 2023 11:11 AM

Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections

18 January 2023 7:41 AM

General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC

17 January 2023 2:41 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of the SANDF's Light Modern Brigade. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter

Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire

11 January 2023 6:57 AM

Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. © lcswart/123rf.com

500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season

4 January 2023 8:14 AM

The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Ugandan flag. Picture: OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay.com

Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy

4 January 2023 5:33 AM

A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Botswana President Ian Khama during a press conference in Johannesburg on 12 December 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama

30 December 2022 6:13 AM

Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© anankkml/123rf.com

Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt

29 December 2022 5:17 AM

International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

Business

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

Business Local

Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa

Entertainment Business

EWN Highlights

Labour Court rules in favour of Untu workers in Prasa wage agreement saga

3 February 2023 11:31 AM

Election of Ekurhuleni interim speaker 'illegitimate and illegal' - ActionSA

3 February 2023 11:09 AM

NICD says it foresaw rise in measles cases in January

3 February 2023 11:09 AM

