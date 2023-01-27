Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week. 27 January 2023 3:29 PM
Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application. 27 January 2023 3:10 PM
[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation' As tensions mount due to power cuts and other issues, mob justice and civil unrest may be on the horizon. 27 January 2023 3:06 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Erin Bates. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
National Treasury approves R4 billion for Eskom's diesel purchases John Perlman speaks to Fin24 writer-at-large Carol Paton, on the agreement between Eskom and National Treasury. 27 January 2023 3:36 PM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
View all Politics
Is South Africa’s uncapped data plan really uncapped? The answer is no South African mobile networks have been hit with a slew of criticisms as users note their often false ‘uncapped’ advertisements. 27 January 2023 3:50 PM
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse' Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango. 27 January 2023 2:28 PM
Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster If you're telling yourself that it's too good to be true, it probably is! 27 January 2023 1:39 PM
View all Business
"I haven't mastered accepting failure" — Actress Ayanda Borotho The 42-year-old says, while she has learned to acknowledge failure, she is still learning to master taking it in. 27 January 2023 3:44 PM
The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health Power dynamics, financial pressure and trouble with saying no are just some of things breadwinners encounter due to black tax. 27 January 2023 3:40 PM
Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners. 27 January 2023 1:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
View all Sport
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique. 27 January 2023 8:19 AM
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week. 25 January 2023 5:25 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Fake food poisoning gang scams hotels out of R212 million A group of Britons living in Majorca ran a fake food poisoning scam where they cheated hotels out of millions. 27 January 2023 11:35 AM
Cyber criminal arrested after trying to sell data of EVERYONE in Austria A Dutch data criminal has reportedly been arrested after stealing the details of the entire population of Austria. 27 January 2023 11:27 AM
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
"I haven't mastered accepting failure" — Actress Ayanda Borotho

Tags:
Author
Actress
Ayanda Borotho
Upside of Failure

The 42-year-old says, while she has learned to acknowledge failure, she is still learning to master taking it in.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to South African actress, activist, and author, Ayanda Borotho.

South African actress and author Ayanda ‘MaNgubane’ Borotho is best known for her role in SABC1’s hit series, Nomzamo. She then went on to play the role of Phumelele Zungu on the Mzansi Magic telenovela, Isibaya. But adding to her long list of storytelling accolades is her book, Unbecoming to Become: My Journey Back To Self.

In her memoir, she talks about how social norms, cultural factors, and people's opinions shape women and girls' sense of self-worth.

The book shares her own experience of becoming a mother when she was 22 years old and her plight as an artist.

Ayanda claims that growing up as the model child and the apple of her father's eye put a lot of pressure on her little shoulders.

However, over the years, when failure and disappointment came knocking, she learned to just accept how human she is.

The 42-year-old says, while she has learned to acknowledge failure, she is still learning to master taking it in.

It doesn't mean that I have mastered it. It means that I have awakened to it. I’m walking the journey, but it doesn’t mean that I have mastered it.

Ayanda Borotho, South African actress, activist and author
South African actress, activist and author, Ayanda Borotho. Picture: Ayanda Ntuli/702.
South African actress, activist and author, Ayanda Borotho. Picture: Ayanda Ntuli/702.

She shares three of her most memorable failures and the lessons she learned.

First, she forfeited the deputy head girl position because she bunked school.

Second, she left an international corporate company to join a smaller start-up that only lasted four months; and finally, her attitude toward herself.

"I constantly fail myself by not staying true to how I feel," she says.

Listen to the full audio above for more.




More from Lifestyle

Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com

The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health

27 January 2023 3:40 PM

Power dynamics, financial pressure and trouble with saying no are just some of things breadwinners encounter due to black tax.

pheelingsmedia/123rf

Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research

27 January 2023 1:00 PM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners.

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

How your favourite jeans went from overalls to the perfect fashion staple

27 January 2023 12:48 PM

Denim has been around for over 150 years, but how did it become a closet staple?

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online

27 January 2023 10:59 AM

If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.

Executive producer and actress Connie Ferguson in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

What to expect as Kings of Joburg returns for season 2

27 January 2023 9:57 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Kings of Joburg executive producers Connie Ferguson and Samad Davis.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Stephen King says 'totes', 'adorbs' and 'amazeballs' to annoy his kids

27 January 2023 9:54 AM

US author Stephen King shares how he uses certain words to annoy his children.

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)

27 January 2023 9:25 AM

Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.

Image of Checkers supermarket - Shoprite Holdings

‘This is not a typo’: Cheeky Checkers ads take aim at pricing in UK, Australia

27 January 2023 7:09 AM

The popular supermarket chain released two advertisements in London and Sydney newspapers, despite not having a single store there.

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money

27 January 2023 6:22 AM

Money is essential, and having someone to help you manage yours can make a world of difference.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma at the ANC national elective conference at Nasrec in Soweto, on 16 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Happy 74th birthday, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma!

27 January 2023 6:07 AM

Dr Dlamini Zuma is a longstanding ANC member, politician, and medical doctor, and even has a viral lockdown song.

Trending

Who is the new Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad?

Local Politics

Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)

Business Lifestyle

Fake food poisoning gang scams hotels out of R212 million

World

EWN Highlights

Lesufi rubbishes claims that mayoral changes will bring instability to Joburg

27 January 2023 7:19 PM

GALLERY: The South African Air Force celebrates 103rd birthday

27 January 2023 6:48 PM

NA Speaker signs off on subpoena for Madonsela to testify in Parliament

27 January 2023 5:44 PM

