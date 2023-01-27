"I haven't mastered accepting failure" — Actress Ayanda Borotho





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to South African actress, activist, and author, Ayanda Borotho.

South African actress and author Ayanda ‘MaNgubane’ Borotho is best known for her role in SABC1’s hit series, Nomzamo. She then went on to play the role of Phumelele Zungu on the Mzansi Magic telenovela, Isibaya. But adding to her long list of storytelling accolades is her book, Unbecoming to Become: My Journey Back To Self.

In her memoir, she talks about how social norms, cultural factors, and people's opinions shape women and girls' sense of self-worth.

The book shares her own experience of becoming a mother when she was 22 years old and her plight as an artist.

Ayanda claims that growing up as the model child and the apple of her father's eye put a lot of pressure on her little shoulders.

However, over the years, when failure and disappointment came knocking, she learned to just accept how human she is.

The 42-year-old says, while she has learned to acknowledge failure, she is still learning to master taking it in.

It doesn't mean that I have mastered it. It means that I have awakened to it. I’m walking the journey, but it doesn’t mean that I have mastered it. Ayanda Borotho, South African actress, activist and author

South African actress, activist and author, Ayanda Borotho. Picture: Ayanda Ntuli/702.

She shares three of her most memorable failures and the lessons she learned.

First, she forfeited the deputy head girl position because she bunked school.

Second, she left an international corporate company to join a smaller start-up that only lasted four months; and finally, her attitude toward herself.

"I constantly fail myself by not staying true to how I feel," she says.

