"I haven't mastered accepting failure" — Actress Ayanda Borotho
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to South African actress, activist, and author, Ayanda Borotho.
South African actress and author Ayanda ‘MaNgubane’ Borotho is best known for her role in SABC1’s hit series, Nomzamo. She then went on to play the role of Phumelele Zungu on the Mzansi Magic telenovela, Isibaya. But adding to her long list of storytelling accolades is her book, Unbecoming to Become: My Journey Back To Self.
In her memoir, she talks about how social norms, cultural factors, and people's opinions shape women and girls' sense of self-worth.
The book shares her own experience of becoming a mother when she was 22 years old and her plight as an artist.
Ayanda claims that growing up as the model child and the apple of her father's eye put a lot of pressure on her little shoulders.
However, over the years, when failure and disappointment came knocking, she learned to just accept how human she is.
The 42-year-old says, while she has learned to acknowledge failure, she is still learning to master taking it in.
It doesn't mean that I have mastered it. It means that I have awakened to it. I’m walking the journey, but it doesn’t mean that I have mastered it.Ayanda Borotho, South African actress, activist and author
She shares three of her most memorable failures and the lessons she learned.
First, she forfeited the deputy head girl position because she bunked school.
Second, she left an international corporate company to join a smaller start-up that only lasted four months; and finally, her attitude toward herself.
"I constantly fail myself by not staying true to how I feel," she says.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health
Power dynamics, financial pressure and trouble with saying no are just some of things breadwinners encounter due to black tax.Read More
Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners.Read More
How your favourite jeans went from overalls to the perfect fashion staple
Denim has been around for over 150 years, but how did it become a closet staple?Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online
If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.Read More
What to expect as Kings of Joburg returns for season 2
Bongani Bingwa chats to Kings of Joburg executive producers Connie Ferguson and Samad Davis.Read More
Stephen King says 'totes', 'adorbs' and 'amazeballs' to annoy his kids
US author Stephen King shares how he uses certain words to annoy his children.Read More
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)
Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.Read More
‘This is not a typo’: Cheeky Checkers ads take aim at pricing in UK, Australia
The popular supermarket chain released two advertisements in London and Sydney newspapers, despite not having a single store there.Read More
[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money
Money is essential, and having someone to help you manage yours can make a world of difference.Read More