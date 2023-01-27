N14 protesters allegedly torch sections of Centurion school





JOHANNESBURG - Protestors in Olievenhoutbosch near Centurion have burnt down a school, allegedly in retaliation against their removal from the area.

Protests started along the N14 Highway on Friday morning between Krugersdorp and Pretoria for the second day in a row.

Both directions of the N14 in the area have been blocked off with burning tyres and rocks.

Police said that the road was cleared on Thursday, but protestors returned to the streets on Friday.

Greenhill GB Primary School's principal, Jackson Ssemambo.

"The shacks that were set up in that area, so the occupancy of those shacks are the ones that are troubling the school. There are people on ground right now at school, and the protectors locked the main gate, they went inside and set two blocks on fire."

