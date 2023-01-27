Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Limpopo police warn against sharing video of alleged rape of minor

27 January 2023
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Child abuse
Child rape
Child pornography
South African Police Service (SAPS)

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating a police officer who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting her 10-year-old son.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have sent a stern warning to the public to refrain from sharing a video in connection with the alleged rape and sexual grooming of a minor.

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating a police officer who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting her 10-year-old son.

The 40-year-old woman, who is stationed at a local police station, was taken into custody last week Friday.

Police said that the woman allegedly recorded the ordeal on camera and the minor can be seen repeatedly refusing to cooperate.

Members of the public are urged not to share the video as it may constitute the production and distribution of child pornography.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo: "The police constable has been charged with the rape of a minor child, creating and circulating child pornographic material as well as grooming a child sexually. We are issuing a warning to anyone who may be in possession of such a video clip not to share because doing so constitutes a crime."

Mojapelo said that the child had been placed in a safe house and was receiving counselling

The suspect is expected back in court next month.


This article first appeared on EWN : Limpopo police warn against sharing video of alleged rape of minor





