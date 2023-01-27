The Midday Report Express: JHB has a new mayor
Bongani Baloyi ActionSA spoke to Mandy Wiener about the race and the larger coalition squabbles at play in Jo'burg.
We have nominated our candidate and because we are no longer in the coalition with the Democratic Alliance as a consequence of the vote of no confidence that was successful yesterday, we put out front our own candidate, whom we are going to vote for and have lobbied the DA to vote with us, but they declined.Bongani Baloyi, ActionSA Gauteng chair
Other key issues on The Midday Report:
- Parliament arson accused refuses to appear in court again for a third time
- Update on the Nulane scandal trial
- Exclusive Interview with football commentator Peter Drury
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: JHB has a new mayor
