How your favourite jeans went from overalls to the perfect fashion staple
Despite the innovation of fashion over the year, it is safe to say that jeans have not only become a staple in society.
Not only is it versatile, durable and highly-sort, but it is the easiest piece of clothing to style. Basically, everyone has a pair.
But where did this key piece of fashion originate from?
Many studies have attempted to pin-point its origins, so this is what we have gathered:
Denim has a long history According to the Online Clothing Study, denim's history dates back to the 1500s when the word ‘Genoese’ or ‘genes’ was introduced to describe the tough twill trousers of merchant sailors from the Italian coast.
The texture was unique and the perfect fit for the working class.
Introduction of Levis Strauss In 1853, when cotton fabric importer Levis Stauss moved to San Francisco, he partnered with Jacob Davis, a tailor, to patent and sell clothing reinforced with rivets.
The patent was granted in 1873 and thus the birth of the blue jeans, well at the time where were called waist overalls.
It wasn’t until the 1960s when baby boomers adopted the name ‘jeans’
The Evolution of Denim Jeans When the partnership between Straus and Davis ended in 1890, brands like Wrangler, Lee Mercantile and many more appeared.
Over 150 years, jeans had gone through many changes.
Princess Alexandra of Kent was the first royal to wear jeans in public 1954.
#ThrowbackThursday Women in Jeans' Ella Soul (@soulella) February 3, 2022
Here Princess Alexandra of Kent wears jeans to play tennis at her family home in Buckinghamshire. Jeans as activewear. 1954#denim #jeans #women #1950s pic.twitter.com/hMbGkeXd7V
In 1975, Calvin Klein showed the first pair of blue jeans on a runway, beginning the designer jeans era.
I don't know what we love more than 90s denim ads.. Yes Kate, work that double Calvin Klein! https://t.co/ftqMJuRx4w pic.twitter.com/hAVCUfHzyo' WE ARE COW (@WEARECOW) August 2, 2016
In the 1990s baggy and ripped jeans were all the craze, a phenomena that starched well into the 2000s.
Over the decades styles have been adapted and readapted by different brands and generations, making jeans staple element in anyone closet.
This article first appeared on 947 : How your favourite jeans went from overalls to the perfect fashion staple
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/DmD8HVOjy4c
