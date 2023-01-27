In the mood for a movie night? Here are some top choices to watch and stream





Relebogile Mabojta speaks to movie critic, Hugh Fraser.

Many Ster-Kinekor cinemas are equipped with generators for loadshedding watching .

There are a variety of movies and series on different streaming platforms.

Tom Cruise in 2022's 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Picture: @TopGunMovie/Twitter

If you are in the mood for a trip to the cinema, there are two new films opening this Friday.

The first, Plane, is about a plane that crashes in a Philippine jungle only to be attacked by militants.

If that’s not quite what you are in the mood for, there is also Mummies, an animated movie that was originally a Spanish production but is showing in English.

If you are worried that loadshedding might clash with your movie plans, Fraser says there are a number of Ster-Kinekor cinemas with backup generators.

If you want to enjoy some movie magic from the comfort of your home, Netflix is highlighting some of its contributions to Oscar nominations, such as Bardo, Elephant Whisperers, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Martha Mitchells Effect.

Another great option on Netflix is RRR, an Indian film set during the colonial era which tells the story of Indian freedom fighters.

On Showmax, Fraser says Top Gun: Maverick is an absolute must-watch, especially if you can do it on a big screen with surround sound.

If you have got a tiny screen like I do, go to a friend who has maybe got fantastic sound. Hugh Fraser, movie critic

If you are in the mood for a series, Fraser says the Britbox mini-series Stonehouse, about a British MP who fakes his own death by drowning in Miami and disappears to Australia until he is identified by a bank teller, was something he enjoyed.

It makes our politicians look positively unimaginative. Hugh Fraser, movie critic

On Disney+, check out Runaway, a Turkish series about a photographer who crosses the border to an Ezidi village.

Listen to the audio above for more.