Erogenous Zones: Sex experts share how to improve intimacy





Photo by Jasmine Carter from Pexels

Stemming from the Greek root words eros (love) and genous (produce), are sensitive areas on the body which can be stimulated to produce sexual arousal.

It's about desire, which is in the brain, and arousal which is basically engorgement of these sexual organs. If you're focusing on one specific aspect, It's not good enough. Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Doctor at George Mukhari Academic Hospital

Guests Dr Mpume Zenda (Sexologist and OBGYN) and Dr Shingai Mutambirwa (Urologist and Doctor) join Clement Manyathela to explain erogenous zones, and how knowing and exploring them can improve your sex life.

The doctors were involved in reviewing a paper from the University of California, that conducted a study to analyze what areas of the body become aroused or are stimulated during sex.

What they did is the paid medical students to have sex in a specific machine called a functional MRI which basically picks up increased blood flow, nerve activity and stuff. Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Doctor at George Mukhari Academic Hospital

Dr Mpume explains that for women, the genital erogenous zone is a collection of places. She explains that the vagina can be stimulated both internally and externally and that the research is showing that women's erogenous zones are much larger and complex than the previously accepted G-spot.

We are shying away now of calling it the G-spot but rather the G zone because there's literally about 5 different areas that give pleasure. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

She explains that the internal erogenous zone or G zone is the internal extension of the clitoris.

The clitoris in itself, what you see on the outside is literally just the tip of the iceberg. What you are actually stimulating when you are touching the G spot, so to speak, is actually the bulk of what the clitoris is, the body of the clitoris that you don't see. It's not just one particular spot. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

She elaborates that for women, there is a large number of nerve endings in the genitalia and areas such as the cervix can also be stimulated to provide arousal and pleasure.

She also explains that women's erogenous zones can be affected by the ovulation cycle, and different areas can provide pleasure at different times of life.

For example, women will be more sensitive in certain areas at a particular time of their cycle. That cervical orgasm is really quite profound around the time of ovulation for example. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

Dr Shingai explains that for men, the erogenous zones are usually more pelvic focused. The genital erogenous zones being the glands or tip, the foreskin, the prostate, the rectum and the seminal vesicle.

He also explains that most men can be stimulated from the lower back, due to the biological structure that creates nerve connectivity to the genitalia.

All of this nerve supply from there is now running upwards towards the back and that's why a lot of guys get a lot of stimulation from back massages and things like that. Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Doctor at George Mukhari Academic Hospital

Dr Shingai explains that erogenous zones (for both men and women) also exist on other areas of the body, beyond genitalia, but these zones can't always be found by scientific methods. These zones can vary from person to person, each person can find different zones on the body that can be stimulating, and it's best to explore and experiment.

These are the ones that we can pick up using scientific methods, but the reality is almost every aspect of sexuality and every part of your body can be erogenous. Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Doctor at George Mukhari Academic Hospital

He elaborates that exploring these other erogenous zones should not be seen as a negative, and that we should be comfortable with what we enjoy, provided that we explore it with consensual adults.

You have to make sure that you're comfortable with what makes you happy. Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Doctor at George Mukhari Academic Hospital

If you're enjoying yourself by stimulating your wrist or putting a Q-tip in your nose that can stimulate that engorgement in that area, I really don't think it's a problem provided that there's consent and it's with consenting adults. Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Doctor at George Mukhari Academic Hospital

Dr Mpume explains that above and beyond the physical aspects, our socialization, beliefs, sexual education and interpretation of certain sexual acts or behavior will have a significant impact on arousal.

The brain is the biggest sex organ, in fact. So if anything is averse in your mind first, it doesn't translate into pleasure or into a stimulant that makes you feel aroused. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

The point to it all is: Take your time, go slow, experiment and communicate during intimacy. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

Scroll up to listen to the audio