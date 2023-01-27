Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week. 27 January 2023 3:29 PM
Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application. 27 January 2023 3:10 PM
[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation' As tensions mount due to power cuts and other issues, mob justice and civil unrest may be on the horizon. 27 January 2023 3:06 PM
[LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Erin Bates. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
National Treasury approves R4 billion for Eskom's diesel purchases John Perlman speaks to Fin24 writer-at-large Carol Paton, on the agreement between Eskom and National Treasury. 27 January 2023 3:36 PM
#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week. 27 January 2023 3:29 PM
Is South Africa’s uncapped data plan really uncapped? The answer is no South African mobile networks have been hit with a slew of criticisms as users note their often false ‘uncapped’ advertisements. 27 January 2023 3:50 PM
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse' Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango. 27 January 2023 2:28 PM
Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster If you're telling yourself that it's too good to be true, it probably is! 27 January 2023 1:39 PM
"I haven't mastered accepting failure" — Actress Ayanda Borotho The 42-year-old says, while she has learned to acknowledge failure, she is still learning to master taking it in. 27 January 2023 3:44 PM
The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health Power dynamics, financial pressure and trouble with saying no are just some of things breadwinners encounter due to black tax. 27 January 2023 3:40 PM
Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners. 27 January 2023 1:00 PM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique. 27 January 2023 8:19 AM
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week. 25 January 2023 5:25 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
[LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial

27 January 2023 3:55 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Nulane Investments

Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Erin Bates.
The Nulane investment trial happening at the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday 24 January 2023, from left to right: Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seiphati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and far right is Dinesh Patel at the from the nulane investment trial. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.
The Nulane investment trial happening at the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday 24 January 2023, from left to right: Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seiphati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and far right is Dinesh Patel at the from the nulane investment trial. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

The Nulane Investment trial continues. Former Deloitte employee was meant to testify, but the defence attorney for the accused argued that their testimony should be postponed.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Erin Bates about what the reasoning for that was.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial




Tags:
More from Politics

Image credit: Eskom

National Treasury approves R4 billion for Eskom's diesel purchases

27 January 2023 3:36 PM

John Perlman speaks to Fin24 writer-at-large Carol Paton, on the agreement between Eskom and National Treasury.

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse and her mayoral committee members. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week

27 January 2023 3:29 PM

Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week.

© inkdrop/123rf

Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application

27 January 2023 3:10 PM

Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application.

Image by Hiobson

Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities

27 January 2023 2:51 PM

The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant.

Mango Airlines. Picture: Mango Airlines official Facebook page.

DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'

27 January 2023 2:28 PM

Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango.

Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad is in the running for the position for Joburg mayor. Picture: Instagram

The Midday Report Express: JHB has a new mayor

27 January 2023 2:15 PM

All the news you need to know.

Thapelo Amad during an interview with Radio Islam on 27 January 2023. Picture: Screengrab/Radio Islam International YouTube

Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad is Johannesburg's new mayor

27 January 2023 2:01 PM

Just after the DA's Mpho Phalatse was ousted as Johannesburg mayor, Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad was elected to the position.

Newly-elected City of Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah member Thapelo Amad. Picture: Supplied

Who is the new Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad?

27 January 2023 1:53 PM

Thapelo Amad is an imam, Palestine supporter and Sowetan. Here are several other things to know about him.

Ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: Mpho Phalatse/Twitter.

Who is to blame for the collapse of coalition-led government in Joburg?

27 January 2023 8:04 AM

The sitting council is expected to convene this Friday to look for a new mayor to run the city.

Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad is in the running for the position for Joburg mayor. Picture: Instagram

Al Jama-ah's Amad confident of securing Joburg mayoral position

27 January 2023 7:38 AM

Thapelo Amad's nomination for the position comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse was ousted on Thursday, during a motion of no confidence sponsored by minority parties.

Lesufi rubbishes claims that mayoral changes will bring instability to Joburg

27 January 2023 7:19 PM

GALLERY: The South African Air Force celebrates 103rd birthday

27 January 2023 6:48 PM

NA Speaker signs off on subpoena for Madonsela to testify in Parliament

27 January 2023 5:44 PM

