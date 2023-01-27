[LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial
The Nulane Investment trial continues. Former Deloitte employee was meant to testify, but the defence attorney for the accused argued that their testimony should be postponed.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Erin Bates about what the reasoning for that was.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial
