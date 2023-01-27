[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week. 27 January 2023 3:29 PM
Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application. 27 January 2023 3:10 PM
[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation' As tensions mount due to power cuts and other issues, mob justice and civil unrest may be on the horizon. 27 January 2023 3:06 PM
[LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Erin Bates. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
National Treasury approves R4 billion for Eskom's diesel purchases John Perlman speaks to Fin24 writer-at-large Carol Paton, on the agreement between Eskom and National Treasury. 27 January 2023 3:36 PM
#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week. 27 January 2023 3:29 PM
Is South Africa's uncapped data plan really uncapped? The answer is no South African mobile networks have been hit with a slew of criticisms as users note their often false 'uncapped' advertisements. 27 January 2023 3:50 PM
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse' Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango. 27 January 2023 2:28 PM
Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster If you're telling yourself that it's too good to be true, it probably is! 27 January 2023 1:39 PM
"I haven't mastered accepting failure" — Actress Ayanda Borotho The 42-year-old says, while she has learned to acknowledge failure, she is still learning to master taking it in. 27 January 2023 3:44 PM
The 'quantifiable guilt' impact of black tax on people's mental health Power dynamics, financial pressure and trouble with saying no are just some of things breadwinners encounter due to black tax. 27 January 2023 3:40 PM
Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners. 27 January 2023 1:00 PM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique. 27 January 2023 8:19 AM
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week. 25 January 2023 5:25 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
Gabon's addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury

27 January 2023 3:55 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Peter Drury

Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator.
Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball for best player at World Cup.Picture: Twitter.
Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball for best player at World Cup.Picture: Twitter.

In an exclusive interview, Mandy sat down with the legendary football commentator, Peter Drury. Drury's commentary was instrumental a vital part of what made the 2022 FIFA World Cup one of the best ever.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury




More from Sport

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff

24 January 2023 11:41 AM

The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted.

Rugby Tackle. Picture: pexels.com

Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries?

24 January 2023 11:15 AM

John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute.

The Stormers score a try against Clermont in their Champions Cup match on 21 January 2023. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola

23 January 2023 3:46 AM

Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previously contested only by European teams.

FILE: Former Proteas batter Hashim Amla. Picture: www.cricketworldcup.com

Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career

19 January 2023 5:37 AM

Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations when he thrived in limited overs matches.

© stuartburf/123rf.com

SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket'

16 January 2023 9:01 AM

The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town.

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates with the trophy after winning her Women's Singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 12 September 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. Picture: @usopen/Twitter

Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy

12 January 2023 7:16 AM

The former world number 1 is expecting her first child.

Image: Cape Town Cycle Tour

Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route

11 January 2023 12:04 PM

David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (right) and his family. Picture: www.instagram.com/siya_kolisi_the_bear/

'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)

4 January 2023 9:45 AM

After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92.

Brazilian football legend, Pele. Picture: Neymar Júnior/Instagram

FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé

4 January 2023 7:53 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Formula One great Michael Schumacher. Picture: @LewisHamilton/Twitter

Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery

3 January 2023 9:39 AM

Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago.

EWN Highlights

Lesufi rubbishes claims that mayoral changes will bring instability to Joburg

27 January 2023 7:19 PM

27 January 2023 7:19 PM

GALLERY: The South African Air Force celebrates 103rd birthday

27 January 2023 6:48 PM

27 January 2023 6:48 PM

NA Speaker signs off on subpoena for Madonsela to testify in Parliament

27 January 2023 5:44 PM

27 January 2023 5:44 PM

