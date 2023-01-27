Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week. 27 January 2023 3:29 PM
Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application. 27 January 2023 3:10 PM
[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation' As tensions mount due to power cuts and other issues, mob justice and civil unrest may be on the horizon. 27 January 2023 3:06 PM
[LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Erin Bates. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
National Treasury approves R4 billion for Eskom's diesel purchases John Perlman speaks to Fin24 writer-at-large Carol Paton, on the agreement between Eskom and National Treasury. 27 January 2023 3:36 PM
#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week. 27 January 2023 3:29 PM
Is South Africa’s uncapped data plan really uncapped? The answer is no South African mobile networks have been hit with a slew of criticisms as users note their often false ‘uncapped’ advertisements. 27 January 2023 3:50 PM
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse' Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango. 27 January 2023 2:28 PM
Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster If you're telling yourself that it's too good to be true, it probably is! 27 January 2023 1:39 PM
"I haven't mastered accepting failure" — Actress Ayanda Borotho The 42-year-old says, while she has learned to acknowledge failure, she is still learning to master taking it in. 27 January 2023 3:44 PM
The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health Power dynamics, financial pressure and trouble with saying no are just some of things breadwinners encounter due to black tax. 27 January 2023 3:40 PM
Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners. 27 January 2023 1:00 PM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique. 27 January 2023 8:19 AM
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week. 25 January 2023 5:25 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
Is South Africa's uncapped data plan really uncapped? The answer is no

27 January 2023 3:50 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Data

South African mobile networks have been hit with a slew of criticisms as users note their often false 'uncapped' advertisements.

John Perlman speaks to business journalist, Andrew Thompson.

Fair usage policies are often what networks use to justify their 'capping' of internet usage on their subscribers.

Depending on each network and plan, it describes a figure where service providers justify where they will stop offering internet access, forcing the customer to either top-up or wait for the next month when their data renews.

© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

Business journalist, Andrew Thompson says there is no such thing as uncapped data plan in South Africa.

This is because mobile data networks will either stop your data usage or significantly slaw down internet speed, rendering their service obsolete

Listen to the full audio above for more.




27 January 2023 3:50 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Data

