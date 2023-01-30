[LISTEN] End laws that criminalise homosexuality - Pope Francis





John Perlman speaks with Russell Pollitt, Jesuit Priest and Director of the Jesuit Institute.

Pope Francis has for years openly called for the Church to be more inclusive of the LGBTQ community, says Pollitt.

... he’s also met a number of times with Father James Martin, based in New York, who has started a global community about including LGBTQ people in the church. Russell Pollitt, Jesuit Priest and Director of Jesuit Institute

Pope Francis. © andriesfelix/123rf.com

The Pope knows how homophobic much of Africa is, says Pollitt, and will be visiting the Continent next month.

Pope Francis was given the mandate to reform the offices, and many people were surprised when he said it’s not just the offices that need reforming but the whole church. Russell Pollitt, Jesuit Priest and Director of Jesuit Institute

