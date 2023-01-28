Road warriors vs gym bunnies – what’s better, the treadmill or outdoor walking?





Both are forms of movement

They slightly differ in results

© Juan Algar Carrascosa /123rf

If you're considering starting a new walking routine, there's one important question to answer: Should you use a treadmill or walk outside?

It's important to note that both have their benefits.

Some people want to go outside because they get the sunlight, they’ve got the fresh air and visual pleasure. Derek Archer, Director at Fitpro- Institute of Fitness

It’s hard for many people to go out and walk without visual stimulation. On a treadmill at the gym, televisions take your mind off what you’re actually doing. You get the benefit of the exercise without really thinking about it. Derek Archer, Director at Fitpro- Institute of Fitness

At the end of the day, your body doesn’t know what the difference is. So our heart is still getting stimulated and we are getting impact, which is very important for bone density. Derek Archer, Director at Fitpro- Institute of Fitness

Whether your goal is to lose weight, improve cardiovascular health, or get some fresh air, either method will help you achieve your objectives.

