Road warriors vs gym bunnies – what’s better, the treadmill or outdoor walking?
- Both are forms of movement
- They slightly differ in results
If you're considering starting a new walking routine, there's one important question to answer: Should you use a treadmill or walk outside?
It's important to note that both have their benefits.
Some people want to go outside because they get the sunlight, they’ve got the fresh air and visual pleasure.Derek Archer, Director at Fitpro- Institute of Fitness
It’s hard for many people to go out and walk without visual stimulation. On a treadmill at the gym, televisions take your mind off what you’re actually doing. You get the benefit of the exercise without really thinking about it.Derek Archer, Director at Fitpro- Institute of Fitness
At the end of the day, your body doesn’t know what the difference is. So our heart is still getting stimulated and we are getting impact, which is very important for bone density.Derek Archer, Director at Fitpro- Institute of Fitness
Whether your goal is to lose weight, improve cardiovascular health, or get some fresh air, either method will help you achieve your objectives.
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48929416_sport-gym-interior-with-treadmill-equipment-.html
More from Health & Fitness
Practice this mindful tip to achieve your fitness goals
Fitness and mind performance coach, Lucas Mthenjane, shares a top secret to achieve fitness goals. Are you already practicing it?Read More
[LISTEN] This ONE MINUTE workout is the shortest exercise ever... or is it?
Yes, working out can really take one minute (kind of). Our resident fitness expert, Liezel van der Westhuizen shares how.Read More
Want to keep fit this weekend? Events in Western Cape for every fitness level
Looking for something to do this weekend? Liezel van der Westhuizen recommends some fitness events to attend.Read More
Tea bags and other essentials that should be packed in your gym bag
Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her tips to pack a gym bag correctly. #SpoilerAlert: your cell phone shouldn't be top of mind.Read More
New Year's Resolution? Tips on how to lose weight properly
A registered dietician shares some advice on creating positive sustainable change and improving your diet for the new year.Read More
How mindfulness techniques can help you reset mentally ahead of 2023
Mindfulness experts provide techniques to help reset and navigate through life in 2023Read More
How men depend on sex to bridge connection to intimacy
As the world moves away from toxic culture and stereotypes, men continue to suffer from emotional vocabulary.Read More
Why South African men are still avoiding treatment for TB and HIV
702’s John Perlman discusses the propensity for men to avoid treatment with Wits health economist Prof Frikkie Booysen.Read More
Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid?
Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance.Read More