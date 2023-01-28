'Real life is tough' – life skills prep for your child after matric
- The journey to independence is a big deal
- Parents have to trust that they taught their children well
If your child is off to university or going away for a gap year, you have just a few weeks to do some serious life skills prep with them.
Some topics for discussion:
Budgeting
Backing up cellphone and laptop data regularly
Medical history
Medical aid and insurance information
Partying
Contraception
Managing reputational risk on social media
For many young people, this will be the first time that these conversations are actually being had with them. The reality is, it doesn't happen in every home.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
They are now going to have to run their own lives without their parents' interference. You are not there to catch and carry them anymore.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
You have one mind, one body and one reputation.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/accomplishment-ceremony-education-graduation-267885/
More from Lifestyle
"I haven't mastered accepting failure" — Actress Ayanda Borotho
The 42-year-old says, while she has learned to acknowledge failure, she is still learning to master taking it in.Read More
The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health
Power dynamics, financial pressure and trouble with saying no are just some of things breadwinners encounter due to black tax.Read More
Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners.Read More
How your favourite jeans went from overalls to the perfect fashion staple
Denim has been around for over 150 years, but how did it become a closet staple?Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online
If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.Read More
What to expect as Kings of Joburg returns for season 2
Bongani Bingwa chats to Kings of Joburg executive producers Connie Ferguson and Samad Davis.Read More
Stephen King says 'totes', 'adorbs' and 'amazeballs' to annoy his kids
US author Stephen King shares how he uses certain words to annoy his children.Read More
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)
Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.Read More
‘This is not a typo’: Cheeky Checkers ads take aim at pricing in UK, Australia
The popular supermarket chain released two advertisements in London and Sydney newspapers, despite not having a single store there.Read More