'Real life is tough' – life skills prep for your child after matric





The journey to independence is a big deal

Parents have to trust that they taught their children well

@ goodluz/123rf

If your child is off to university or going away for a gap year, you have just a few weeks to do some serious life skills prep with them.

Some topics for discussion:

Budgeting

Backing up cellphone and laptop data regularly

Medical history

Medical aid and insurance information

Partying

Contraception

Managing reputational risk on social media

For many young people, this will be the first time that these conversations are actually being had with them. The reality is, it doesn't happen in every home. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

They are now going to have to run their own lives without their parents' interference. You are not there to catch and carry them anymore. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

You have one mind, one body and one reputation. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

