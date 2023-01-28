‘How Long, Mfowethu’ – a musical to honour the late Gibson Kente





The 70-minute long play features five of Kente’s most popular plays

Kente is known as the ‘father of black theatre’ in South Africa

Scriptwriter, Martin Koboekae, is paying homage to the late legendary playwright, Gibson Kente, by recreating some of his popular plays.

How Long, Mfowethu is a fusion of five of Kente’s most popular plays; How Long, The Call, Lifa, Mfowethu and Sikalo.

“We will have the characters from the different plays who will meet for the first time in the same location and era – 1972” Martin Koboekae, script writer

Excerpts and storylines have been borrowed from these musicals and merged into a new formidable one, that underscores Bra Gib’s masterly ways of transcending period and space.

"It's a beautiful and colourful thing to have all those characters because they were popular characters in his shows in the 60s, 70s and 80s." Martin Koboekae, script writer

The production will take place on the 3rd and 4th of February at Uncle Tom's in Orlando, Soweto.

Gibson Kente theatre at Hudson Park.

