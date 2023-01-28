Did you know - before Google existed, there was Chappies
- Chappies bubble gum was created in 1948 in Troyville, Johannesburg
- The gum is famous for its 'Did You Know' facts that are printed inside every wrapper
World bubble gum day is coming up on 3 February.
On that day, children in America are allowed to break the ‘no gum at school’ policy.
Children pay for the usually forbidden privilege of chewing bubble gum in class. They make a donation, and that goes to good causes.Anna Trapido, resident chef and food anthropologist
Who thinks this stuff up? Is there a ministry of useless food holidays?
ANYWAY....
Keeping with the gummy theme, we thought we would bring this closer to home, and serve up a platter of information about South Africa’s iconic Chappies bubble gum.
In a very divided society, Chappies is one of the common features that everybody knows.Anna Trapido, resident chef and food anthropologist
Chappies were first created in 1948 in Troyville in Johannesburg. They are a kind of Joburg icon at root.Anna Trapido, resident chef and food anthropologist
Before there was Google, children who needed to know stuff had Chappies.Anna Trapido, resident chef and food anthropologist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
‘How Long, Mfowethu’ – a musical to honour the late Gibson Kente
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to script writer, Martin Koboekae, about recreating Kente’s stories.Read More
'Real life is tough' – life skills prep for your child after matric
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, who gave advice on equipping your child.Read More
"I haven't mastered accepting failure" — Actress Ayanda Borotho
The 42-year-old says, while she has learned to acknowledge failure, she is still learning to master taking it in.Read More
The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health
Power dynamics, financial pressure and trouble with saying no are just some of things breadwinners encounter due to black tax.Read More
Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners.Read More
How your favourite jeans went from overalls to the perfect fashion staple
Denim has been around for over 150 years, but how did it become a closet staple?Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online
If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.Read More
What to expect as Kings of Joburg returns for season 2
Bongani Bingwa chats to Kings of Joburg executive producers Connie Ferguson and Samad Davis.Read More
Stephen King says 'totes', 'adorbs' and 'amazeballs' to annoy his kids
US author Stephen King shares how he uses certain words to annoy his children.Read More