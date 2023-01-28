Did you know - before Google existed, there was Chappies





Chappies bubble gum was created in 1948 in Troyville, Johannesburg

The gum is famous for its 'Did You Know' facts that are printed inside every wrapper

World bubble gum day is coming up on 3 February.

On that day, children in America are allowed to break the ‘no gum at school’ policy.

Children pay for the usually forbidden privilege of chewing bubble gum in class. They make a donation, and that goes to good causes. Anna Trapido, resident chef and food anthropologist

Who thinks this stuff up? Is there a ministry of useless food holidays?

ANYWAY....

Keeping with the gummy theme, we thought we would bring this closer to home, and serve up a platter of information about South Africa’s iconic Chappies bubble gum.

In a very divided society, Chappies is one of the common features that everybody knows. Anna Trapido, resident chef and food anthropologist

Chappies were first created in 1948 in Troyville in Johannesburg. They are a kind of Joburg icon at root. Anna Trapido, resident chef and food anthropologist

Before there was Google, children who needed to know stuff had Chappies. Anna Trapido, resident chef and food anthropologist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.