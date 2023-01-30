'Evidence is there': EFF pursuing state capture corruption case against Mantashe





JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said it would pursue a private prosecution case against the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe for his role in state capture corruption.

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry named Mantashe as one of the African National Congress (ANC) bigwigs who benefitted from the state's ties with the late businessman Gavin Watson.

While Mantashe was the ANC's secretary general, he was accused of benefitting from free security upgrades to his private property.

He did not hold any government positions at the time, but his alleged link to the facilities management company was suspected to have greased the tender procurement that saw billions funnelled from the state.

Malema said there was enough evidence to prosecute Mantashe.

“All of the evidence is there. If they don’t want to charge Gwede, they [National Prosecuting Authority] must issue that non-prosecuting letter.

"There’s no way with so much overwhelming evidence against Gwede that Gwede is not charged.”

This article first appeared on EWN