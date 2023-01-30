[UPDATE] Police launch manhunt for Gqeberha mass shooting suspects
JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who opened fire on guests at a birthday party in Gqeberha, killing eight people.
Seven people were initially killed and another four wounded after two gunmen entered a house on Sunday night in the suburb of Kwazakhele, where a man was celebrating his birthday.
They started shooting at the guests.
One of the wounded people later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
Police said the owner of the house was among the deceased.
"The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be established. The provincial organised crime investigation [unit] are investigating a case of murder, with eight counts, and three cases of attempted murder," said police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu.
No arrests have been made and the motive for the attack was unknown.
Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele was expected lead a delegation to Gqeberha on Monday.
"General Bheki Cele and the national commissioner of the SAPS General Fannie Masemola will lead a delegation of various experts within the organisation to the crime scene of a mass shooting," said the police's Athlenda Mathe.
This article first appeared on EWN : [UPDATE] Police launch manhunt for Gqeberha mass shooting suspects
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out
The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts.Read More
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.Read More
Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng
On Monday morning reports came in of another tiger on the streets in Johannesburg, the second one this month.Read More
Reports: Tiger recaptured in Edenvale
The tiger was captured on CCTV footage in the driveway of an office complex in Edenvale. A number of residents later also spotted the cat.Read More
[WATCH] What is the one thing you've been doing wrong your entire life?
Pouring water from a measuring jug; this guy says you're doing it wrong.Read More
Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg
In less than a month, a second tiger was on the loose in Joburg — this time in Edenvale.Read More
[UPDATE] Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself
His decision comes on the back of an announcement from Zuma’s legal team late last year that the former president plans on bringing another application for State Advocate Billy Downer’s removal.Read More
Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
A certified "Energy Manager" doesn't recommend going 100% off the grid. Rather consider a solar hybrid system.Read More
'They have broken me. My life is hell' - Daybreak Farms whistle-blower
Daybreak Farms is allegedly embroiled in theft and corruption totalling R200 million.Read More