'Real' Sanco KZN rubbishes ‘circus’ conference, says Zuma's election was illegal
DURBAN - A grouping puporting to be the "real" South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal said that the recent provincial conference, in which former president Jacob Zuma was elected as chair, was illegitimate and a circus.
On Friday, 80-year-old Zuma was elected to the chairperson position at what the Jacob Zuma Foundation reported was the civic organisation's conference in Durban.
But another group disputed the validity of Friday’s gathering, saying it was organised by a group of delinquents that were suspended and expelled from Sanco.
- READ: ZUMA LIKELY TO USE SANCO KZN POSITION TO SETTLE POLITICAL SCORES: ANALYST
- READ: ZUMA MAY COAX SANCO INTO CONTESTING 2024 ELECTIONS - ANALYST
The organisation said that Sizwe Cele was the rightful Sanco provincial secretary, with Lawrence Dube as chairperson, and that both were elected at the 2021 conference.
The group maintained that according to the Sanco Constitution, their term of office would expire after four years, which would be in June 2025.
Speaking to Eyewitness News, Cele said that Zuma was misinformed.
“What happened there is just a circus. It was never a provincial conference of Sanco. The provincial conference of Sanco last took place on the 12th of June 2021 here in Durban."
Cele said the matter was before court, and that in the past two weeks the organisation had been working with lawyers to try and expedite the matter.
“As if we knew that this bogus conference would be taking place last week. We realised, at that time, that these guys who are former members of Sanco, up to this date, have not even filed responding papers in court.”
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Real' Sanco KZN rubbishes ‘circus’ conference, says Zuma's election was illegal
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
