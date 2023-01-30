



Lester Kiewit speaks with Thapelo Amad, Mayor of Johannesburg, and Ganief Hendricks, leader of the Al-Jama-ah party.

Amad was appointed mayor of Johannesburg despite the party only having three seats on the Johannesburg metro council

Hendricks says that Amad is well-qualified for this role

Newly-elected City of Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah member Thapelo Amad. Picture: Supplied

The Al-Jama-ah party took the top position in one of the wealthiest cities in Africa, despite having only three seats on the Johannesburg metro council

The party joined a coalition with the African National Congress and other smaller parties and was able to appoint one of its members as Mayor.

Amad says that even though their numbers are small this does not disadvantage the party.

Having three seats does not mean that we are disabled as a party, or that we are limping. Thapelo Amad, mayor of Johannesburg

He adds that, as the mayor of Johannesburg, the buck stops with him when it comes to fixing the issues the metro faces.

He says that his primary focus will be improving the financial standing of the city and developing infrastructure, and he has plans to approve a Development Bank of Southern Africa loan for this.

Hendricks says that the party supports Amad entirely and that he is well-qualified for this position.

We are throwing our weight behind him, and we are sure that he is going to make a great success in this position. Ganief Hendricks, leader of the Al-Jama-ah party

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We’re throwing our weight behind him': Al-Jama-ah leader on new Joburg mayor