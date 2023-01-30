Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
Refiloe Mpakanyane interviews Hope Mashele, Professional Electrical Engineer and Certified Energy Manager.
Because of the never-ending loadshedding crisis that's been disrupting our daily lives, many have been forced to find alternative energy sources to keep themselves and their businesses afloat.
RELATED: Load shedding: Get a solar system for your home from only R1580 per month
Solar panels are the talk of the town, but the reality is that many people are unable to afford them.
If your pocket is deep enough, you can keep on buying more and more solar panels.Hope Mashele, Professional Electrical Engineer and Certified Energy Manager
If you are able to afford it, Mashele doesn't recommend going 100% off of the grid, but rather consider a solar hybrid system.
It's gonna be tough for you to get off the grid.Hope Mashele, Professional Electrical Engineer and Certified Energy Manager
The cost of a solar solution depends entirely on the scale of the product or what type of system you want. There are four main frameworks:
- Load shedding backup: This involves an inverter and a battery backup which is charged by the grid when power is available. Note that no solar panels are involved.
- Grid-tied solar: This makes use of a grid-tied inverter with solar panels, where you'd still be connected to the grid which allows you to supplement your energy needs when the sun is shining.
- Hybrid system: This is a grid-tied inverter with solar panels and battery storage, whereby the batteries are charged by solar or the grid depending on what power sources are available.
- Off-grid system: A solar system with battery storage. Energy is generated from your solar system and is stored in large battery banks, which you can operate independently from loadshedding.
If you've made the decision to go solar, getting a reputable installer is critical, says Mashele.
If anything goes wrong and a house fire breaks out and the installers are unable to produce a certificate of competency, insurance will not cover the damage, warns Mashele.
Solar has become such a fad for electrical contractors, and there are lots of devious people out there.Hope Mashele, Professional Electrical Engineer and Certified Energy Manager
RELATED: Cape Town will now PAY you for excess power: 'Solar just got more attractive'
Mashele urges the public to do extensive research when considering solar power, but to also do extensive research when hiring installers, as all may not have your best interest at heart.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_41138422_couple-of-man-and-woman-sitting-in-front-of-their-home-or-house-in-wicker-chairs.html?term=solar%2Bhouse&vti=lq45jer72m4zk00ofu-1-8
More from Local
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out
The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts.Read More
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.Read More
Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng
On Monday morning reports came in of another tiger on the streets in Johannesburg, the second one this month.Read More
Reports: Tiger recaptured in Edenvale
The tiger was captured on CCTV footage in the driveway of an office complex in Edenvale. A number of residents later also spotted the cat.Read More
[WATCH] What is the one thing you've been doing wrong your entire life?
Pouring water from a measuring jug; this guy says you're doing it wrong.Read More
Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg
In less than a month, a second tiger was on the loose in Joburg — this time in Edenvale.Read More
[UPDATE] Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself
His decision comes on the back of an announcement from Zuma’s legal team late last year that the former president plans on bringing another application for State Advocate Billy Downer’s removal.Read More
'They have broken me. My life is hell' - Daybreak Farms whistle-blower
Daybreak Farms is allegedly embroiled in theft and corruption totalling R200 million.Read More
How to pay less tax and get a refund from SARS
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares some tips on how to make the most of tax breaks.Read More
More from Business
Victory for vehicle dealerships who WON'T have to refund OTR fees to car owners
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist.Read More
Pitiful investment in critical infrastructure behind SA’s poor economic state
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sine Zulu, investment specialist at Ninety One's Fixed Income team.Read More
'Semigration' to Cape Town is contributing to a rise in inner-city rental prices
Lester Kiewit speaks to Rob Kane, CEO of Boxwood Property Fund.Read More
Grace Harding, the CEO behind Ocean Basket's rise to the top of the food chain
There are more than 230 Ocean Basket branches around the world, including in Europe, Africa and Asia.Read More
‘Looking for light in a loadshed tunnel': SMMEs plead for govt subsidies
Businesses want the government to cover their costs amid huge financial losses due to the country's electricity crisis.Read More
[PROPERTY] Looking to sell? Now is the best time to invest in solar power
Adding solar power to your property could increase its value by up to 8%.Read More
How to pay less tax and get a refund from SARS
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares some tips on how to make the most of tax breaks.Read More
Is South Africa’s uncapped data plan really uncapped? The answer is no
South African mobile networks have been hit with a slew of criticisms as users note their often false ‘uncapped’ advertisements.Read More
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'
Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango.Read More