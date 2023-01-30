Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out





Refiloe Mpakanyane interviews Hope Mashele, Professional Electrical Engineer and Certified Energy Manager.

Because of the never-ending loadshedding crisis that's been disrupting our daily lives, many have been forced to find alternative energy sources to keep themselves and their businesses afloat.

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Solar panels are the talk of the town, but the reality is that many people are unable to afford them.

If your pocket is deep enough, you can keep on buying more and more solar panels. Hope Mashele, Professional Electrical Engineer and Certified Energy Manager

If you are able to afford it, Mashele doesn't recommend going 100% off of the grid, but rather consider a solar hybrid system.

It's gonna be tough for you to get off the grid. Hope Mashele, Professional Electrical Engineer and Certified Energy Manager

The cost of a solar solution depends entirely on the scale of the product or what type of system you want. There are four main frameworks:

Load shedding backup: This involves an inverter and a battery backup which is charged by the grid when power is available. Note that no solar panels are involved.

Grid-tied solar: This makes use of a grid-tied inverter with solar panels, where you'd still be connected to the grid which allows you to supplement your energy needs when the sun is shining.

Hybrid system: This is a grid-tied inverter with solar panels and battery storage, whereby the batteries are charged by solar or the grid depending on what power sources are available.

Off-grid system: A solar system with battery storage. Energy is generated from your solar system and is stored in large battery banks, which you can operate independently from loadshedding.

If you've made the decision to go solar, getting a reputable installer is critical, says Mashele.

If anything goes wrong and a house fire breaks out and the installers are unable to produce a certificate of competency, insurance will not cover the damage, warns Mashele.

Solar has become such a fad for electrical contractors, and there are lots of devious people out there. Hope Mashele, Professional Electrical Engineer and Certified Energy Manager

Mashele urges the public to do extensive research when considering solar power, but to also do extensive research when hiring installers, as all may not have your best interest at heart.

