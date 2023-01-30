Treadmill vs outdoors: where should you be walking?
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats with Derek Archer, director of the Institute of Fitness Professionals.
Some people prefer to walk outside for mental stimulation while others prefer a treadmill due to its convenience.
There are, however, other variables, such as safety, to consider.
One of the benefits of walking outside over walking on a treadmill is better stimulation of muscles.
On a treadmill, you are walking on a flat and even surface… Whereas if you are walking outside, subtle changes in the surface that you are walking on start to stimulate muscles slightly differently.Derek Archer, director at the Institute of Fitness Professionals.
This plays a major role in improving the stability of your ankles and your overall balance.
Treadmills have drastically improved over the years, and some mimic what it would be like to walk outside.
The decision to take your walk outside or keep it on a treadmill is ultimately down to personal preference, says Archer.
There is not an exceptional or massive difference between the two and you would achieve most of your fitness goals on both.Derek Archer, director at the Institute of Fitness Professionals.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 947 : Treadmill vs outdoors: where should you be walking?
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/running-shoes-running-sole-sneakers-2661560/
