10 most popular baby names in South Africa (StatsSA )
If you're having a baby soon, this list of most common baby names in Mzansi might help you pick (or avoid) certain baby names.
Before we get to those famous names, let's take a few steps back.
In December 2022, Stats South Africa released this report which recorded the "live births in 2021" and the most common baby names.
The report revealed that:
Most births happened in March, May, and January 2021.
There's an increasing number of teenage mothers. 45 257 births were from mothers aged 17 years old and younger and of these, 42 were births from mothers between 11 and 12 years old.
It was mentioned that...
1 087 526 births were registered in 2021 with 949 757 being birth registrations for births that occurred in the same year while the remainder were late registrations. Of the 949 757 children born in 2021, there were 498 573 boys and 491 056 girls. The most common baby names reflect positive hopes for the newborn, express beliefs, and are inspired by positive connotations of both love and acceptance.Stats SA on most popular baby names in Mzansi
So, let's get to it... the top 10 most common baby "boy" and "girl" names are:
Let's break it down... the top 10 most common "boys" names are:
1) Lethabo
2) Lubanzi
3) Melokhule
4) Junior
5) Lethokuhle
6) Siphosethu
7) Omphile
8) Lwandle
9) Banele
10) Ofentse
The top 10 most common baby "girl" names are:
1) Melokuhle
2) Omphile
3) Iminathi
4) Lisakhanya
5) Lethabo
6) Amahle
7) Lesedi
8) Rethabile
9) Lethokuhle
10) Asemahle
The study also mentioned that these popular baby names are influenced by culture, religion, and the circumstances surrounding the birth...
Naming newborns has important cultural significance. African baby names are given for a reason, relevance, and purpose. So, in South Africa, there are a variety of cultures and religions and this has a profound influence on baby naming. From the day or time a baby is born to the circumstances surrounding the birth, several factors influence the names parents choose for their children. For example, Lethabo signifies joy and happiness, Melokuhle represents good things, Lubanzi signifies acceptance, and Iminathi signifies standing with us (God is).Stats SA on most popular baby names in Mzansi
It was also interesting to see Mzansi's leading baby names per province.
Lethabo, Melokuhle, and Omphile featured in the top three...
The most common baby names from both lists above also show the top four most common unisex names which are:
1) Lethabo
2) Melokuhle
3) Lethokuhle
4) Omphile
The 2021 report also mentions the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on birth registrations.
The negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on service delivery, and associated restrictions on movements, are still evident in the patterns observed in the 2021 birth registrations data. The reversal of gains made in timely registration of births (registration within 30 days) and the increase in late registrations in the last two years are evident from the 2021 registrations data.Stats SA on most popular baby names in Mzansi
This article first appeared on KFM : 10 most popular baby names in South Africa (StatsSA )
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_146613594_Loving
