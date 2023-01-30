Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947
Marawa is set to broadcast his acclaimed show Marawa Sports Worldwide (#MSW) live daily from Primedia’s 947 studios from Wednesday, 1 February.
MSW will be an hour-long showcase and celebration of sporting excellence, broadcast live on weeks days at 6pm.
Primedia Broadcasting CEO Lindile Xoko described this partnership between Primedia and Robert Marawa as a major win for sports fans.
The massive reach that the 947 audiences deliver to our clients is now complemented by us hosting Robert’s premier sports show.Lindile Xoko, Primedia Broadcasting CEO.
According to Marawa, this move is both historic and exciting, creating what will now be four unique platforms with this unparalleled simulcast offering.
With this move, we are raising the game for sports enthusiasts in South Africa and beyond. For me professionally, this is the best moment in my radio career.Robert Marawa, Marawa Sports Worldwide host.
During his career, Marawa brought the stories of various heads of state, international sports stars, and icons as well as club owners to the public.
His accolades include Sports Journalist of the Year and the Radio Excellence Awards.
MSW on 947 is a perfect fit for a station that revolves around and unifies its listeners on power hits and power sports. Robert fits the profile of super-talented, socially aware, and impactful people we want as part of the Primedia family.Ravi Naidoo, 947 Station Manager.
The hour-long show will also be broadcasted to Vuma FM, Rise FM, and Sowetanlive as well as to millions of other listeners worldwide on Primedia’s audio stream and catch-up services.
