[UPDATE] Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts. 30 January 2023 4:05 PM
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’ Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial. 30 January 2023 3:45 PM
Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng On Monday morning reports came in of another tiger on the streets in Johannesburg, the second one this month. 30 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’ Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial. 30 January 2023 3:45 PM
Govt power plan hasn't been updated, it's smoke & mirrors - The Green Connection Africa Melane discusses government's plan not to close down coal-fired power stations with Liz McDaid from The Green Connection. 30 January 2023 1:37 PM
Midday Report Express: Joburg new mayor - public sentiment too harsh? The Midday Report team brings you news making headlines, among which is another Tiger on the loose in the East of Johannesburg. 30 January 2023 12:19 PM
View all Politics
Victory for vehicle dealerships who WON'T have to refund OTR fees to car owners Bruce Whitfield speaks to Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist. 30 January 2023 6:07 PM
Pitiful investment in critical infrastructure behind SA’s poor economic state Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sine Zulu, investment specialist at Ninety One's Fixed Income team. 30 January 2023 5:03 PM
'Semigration' to Cape Town is contributing to a rise in inner-city rental prices Lester Kiewit speaks to Rob Kane, CEO of Boxwood Property Fund. 30 January 2023 1:58 PM
View all Business
Tips on investing in a holiday home for retirement Gus Van Der Spek, owner of the Wytham Retirement Estate, joins Africa Melane to share some tips on investing in a holiday home. 30 January 2023 1:06 PM
Why not make the best out of your online workouts? Africa Melane speaks to Dale Hendricks, personal trainer at DDJ Coaching and Personal Training. 30 January 2023 12:51 PM
Treadmill vs outdoors: where should you be walking? There are varying benefits to walking outdoors as opposed to walking on a treadmill. 30 January 2023 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique. 27 January 2023 8:19 AM
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week. 25 January 2023 5:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Boeing’s original 53-year-old 747 jumbo jet bids commercial flights adieu The once-ground-breaking 747 Boeing, which produced 1,570 planes, will officially exit the assembly line in Washington State. 30 January 2023 12:49 PM
Don't say 'the French', its offensive - Associated Press An American news agency has been mocked for a bizarre tweet to not use supposedly offensive terms like “the French.” 30 January 2023 9:27 AM
Israel makes it easier for civilians to carry guns After violence by both sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict, new measures may make it easier for Israelis to carry guns. 30 January 2023 8:44 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[UPDATE] Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself

30 January 2023 8:45 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
jacob zuma corruption trial
Judge Piet Koen

His decision comes on the back of an announcement from Zuma’s legal team late last year that the former president plans on bringing another application for State Advocate Billy Downer’s removal.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Nkosinathi Chili has taken the reins from Judge Piet Koen in former President Jacob Zuma’s arms deal corruption case.

Koen on Monday morning recused himself from the matter.

This is because of Zuma’s looming application for the removal of lead prosecutor, State Advocate Billy Downer.

The application, which has yet to be formally filed, is premised on the fact that the former president has now instituted a private prosecution against Downer over allegations that he leaked confidential medical information to the press.

Zuma raised the same allegations in his failed special plea, which was also aimed at getting Downer off the case, and Koen had already expressed his views on them, casting doubt on whether they had any merit.

Koen on Monday said the administration of justice, the requirements of the constitution and his conscience dictated that he must recuse himself.

"The views I previously expressed will reasonably be perceived, I believe, to influence findings I will be required to make as to whether Mr. Downer should or should not be removed as prosecutor and/or in the future when the issue of whether Mr. Zuma has received a constitutionally fair trial will arise for determination."

After the ruling, the parties in the corruption trial made a brief appearance before the new presiding judge.

The matter was postponed to 17 April.

But it is unlikely to proceed as Jacob Zuma’s legal team having indicated that they plan on filing their new application for Billy Downer’s removal from the case before then.

The result will likely be that the trial proceedings have to be postponed again, pending the outcome the application.

Meanwhile, the Jacob Zuma Foundation welcomed Koen’s recusal from the arms deal corruption case, describing it as a “sober” call.


This article first appeared on EWN : [UPDATE] Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself




30 January 2023 8:45 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
jacob zuma corruption trial
Judge Piet Koen

More from Local

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out

30 January 2023 4:05 PM

The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’

30 January 2023 3:45 PM

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yet another tiger was spotted, this time in Edenvale, on 30 January 2023. Picture: pixabay.com

Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng

30 January 2023 12:35 PM

On Monday morning reports came in of another tiger on the streets in Johannesburg, the second one this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yet another tiger was spotted, this time in Edenvale, on 30 January 2023. Picture: pixabay.com

Reports: Tiger recaptured in Edenvale

30 January 2023 10:50 AM

The tiger was captured on CCTV footage in the driveway of an office complex in Edenvale. A number of residents later also spotted the cat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] What is the one thing you've been doing wrong your entire life?

30 January 2023 10:33 AM

Pouring water from a measuring jug; this guy says you're doing it wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © acceptphoto/123rf.com

Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg

30 January 2023 10:28 AM

In less than a month, a second tiger was on the loose in Joburg — this time in Edenvale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out

30 January 2023 8:18 AM

A certified "Energy Manager" doesn't recommend going 100% off the grid. Rather consider a solar hybrid system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

'They have broken me. My life is hell' - Daybreak Farms whistle-blower

30 January 2023 7:59 AM

Daybreak Farms is allegedly embroiled in theft and corruption totalling R200 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alexskopje/123rf.com

How to pay less tax and get a refund from SARS

30 January 2023 7:08 AM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares some tips on how to make the most of tax breaks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly-elected City of Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah member Thapelo Amad. Picture: Supplied

'We’re throwing our weight behind him': Al-Jama-ah leader on new Joburg mayor

30 January 2023 6:59 AM

Johannesburg is experiencing another political shake-up with Al-Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad being appointed as mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg

Local

10 most popular baby names in South Africa (StatsSA )

Lifestyle

Reports: Tiger recaptured in Edenvale

Local

EWN Highlights

Expert says Zuma's chances of removing Downer from the arms deal case are slim

30 January 2023 7:55 PM

Joburg Water is looking into why someone had blue water coming out of their tap

30 January 2023 7:44 PM

Child-rape accused Ackerman had food poisoning - but lost the doctor's note

30 January 2023 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA